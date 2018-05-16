Spyshots: 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe Caught Testing at the Nurburgring

Even though it premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, the SV Coupe isn’t ready for production. Land Rover is still testing the less practical Range Rover at the Nurburgring, and as curious as it seems, the prototype caught by the carparazzi is camouflaged from head to toe. They’ve even removed the Land Rover badge!
As you would expect from a vehicle this tall and heavy, the SV Coupe has a tendency to lean in the corners. But be that as it may, the most exclusive and most expensive Range Rover in the lineup looks dignified on the world’s most challenging racing circuit. And fast too, thanks to 5.0 liters of supercharged fury.
The V8 engine is tuned to churn out 565 metric ponies (557 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), which is enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow to thrust the full-size SUV to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds. Top speed is on a different level as well, with Land Rover quoting 266 kilometers per hour (165 mph) on full song.
Having two fewer doors, does it come as a surprise the SV Coupe isn’t as practical as the Range Rover? Further still, the fancier trimmings inside and out level the price up to $295,000 before options. On the other hand, don’t forget that this fellow is a limited-edition work of automotive art hand-made at the SVO Technical Center.
Land Rover announced in Geneva that 999 examples will ever be made. Just about everything you can imagine comes as standard on such an opulent behemoth, although there are some options that stand out from the crowd. The Care Package is one of them, offering five years of scheduled maintenance and service, including the replacement of perishable components such as the wiper blades, brake pads, and rotors.
The fastest full-size Range Rover should enter production in the final months of 2018, and word has it that every single example of the breed has been sold. If the SV Coupe is the best Land Rover can do in 2018, we’re extremely curious what the future holds for the British automaker.
