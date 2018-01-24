autoevolution
 

Two-Door Limited Edition Range Rover SV Coupe to Be Unveiled in Geneva

24 Jan 2018, 8:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As part of Land Rover's 70th Anniversary year, a limited edition model will be presented by the British manufacturer at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. Dubbed Range Rover SV Coupe, the new machine is meant, according to Land Rover, to pay homage to the original Range Rover.
13 photos
2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied2019 Range Rover Coupe spied
The British call the model the world's first luxury SUV coupe. It will be delivered with “supremely refined interior, stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch.

The new vehicle will come with two doors, just as the 1970s version of the Range Rover. At the interior, the manufacturer opted for different colors for the front and back seats, just as seen in the official image released today. Land Rover promises up-to-the-minute technologies utilized throughout the cabin as well.

There is no official technical information regarding the SV Coupe, as they will be made available in March, at the Geneva event. There are however unconfirmed rumors that the Coupe will boast pretty much the same technical attributes as the regular version of the Range Rover.

The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said in a statement Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.

The car will be hand assembled by Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, UK. Land Rover will only produce 999 units of the Coupe to be distributed worldwide.

All the details of the new anniversary version of the Coupe will be made public on March 6, when the world premiere will take place. Some more official images will probably surface before that date.

Land Rover will probably start selling the Coupe by the end of this year, promising to offer its customers “an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity.”
range rover coupe Range Rover SV Coupe land rover Geneva Motor Show SUV coupe limited edition british manufacturer
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  