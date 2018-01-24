Two-Door Limited Edition Range Rover SV Coupe to Be Unveiled in Geneva

SUV

The British call the model the world's first luxurycoupe. It will be delivered with “supremely refined interior, stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch.”The new vehicle will come with two doors, just as the 1970s version of the Range Rover. At the interior, the manufacturer opted for different colors for the front and back seats, just as seen in the official image released today. Land Rover promises up-to-the-minute technologies utilized throughout the cabin as well.There is no official technical information regarding the SV Coupe, as they will be made available in March, at the Geneva event. There are however unconfirmed rumors that the Coupe will boast pretty much the same technical attributes as the regular version of the Range Rover.“The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said in a statement Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.The car will be hand assembled by Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, UK. Land Rover will only produce 999 units of the Coupe to be distributed worldwide.All the details of the new anniversary version of the Coupe will be made public on March 6, when the world premiere will take place. Some more official images will probably surface before that date.Land Rover will probably start selling the Coupe by the end of this year, promising to offer its customers “an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity.”