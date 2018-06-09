Range Rover Evoque Coupe Discontinued Forever

Land Rover is taking the number of available body styles for the Evoque from three down to just two. The coupe version, which was the first to become available, is being dropped from the roster due to slow sales.

While no precise numbers are available, the UK magazine says that about 95% of all Evoque sales are of those two models. Things got particularly bad after the convertible version arrived and stole all the lifestyle sales.



However, we knew all along that the Evoque Coupe was being discontinued. It has already been pulled from the American model lineup, and with a brand new Evoque model having begun testing a while back, we never saw any 3-door bodies.



While some crossover buyers still want to be different, nobody wants to slide his seat forward when allowing people into the back. In fact, this seems to be a consensus from the automotive industry, as 3-door cars have been dropping one after the other.



For instance, MINI dropped the slow-selling but attractive Paceman. The Volkswagen Group has or will soon discontinue coupe versions of the Ibiza, Polo, Golf, A1, A3, and Leon. Did we miss anything?



The Evoque went into production seven years ago, is based on a Ford EUCD platform shared with the Freelander 2. Despite 90% of the parts being new, it's still pretty heavy for a 4.4-meter crossover, but it's probably the only one in the segment that can do serious off-roading.



