autoevolution
 

2021 Range Rover Switching From D7u To MLA Platform

4 Jul 2018, 16:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In its fourth generation since 2012, the L405 is getting on a bit even though Range Rover tries its best to keep it fresh and relevant in its segment. But with the uber-luxury Bentley Bentayga around, there are some things in dire need to be addressed.
16 photos
Range Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is MoreRange Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is More
Come 2021, the fifth generation will launch, bringing with it an all-new platform. The D7u will be replaced by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture according to Autocar, and as you would expect, the MLA is an aluminum-intensive platform. If you were wondering, lightness, modularity, and electrification are the main traits of the MLA.

In addition to the next-generation Range Rover (codenamed L460), the longitudinal architecture will be used in rear- and all-wheel-drive models ranging from the XE compact executive sedan up to full-size SUVs. Autocar mentions that by the middle of next decade, some of the transverse models are also expected to switch to MLA.

“The exterior design will be evolutionary, given the Range Rover’s iconic look and the company’s keenness to capitalize on this.” As for the interior, the modern-looking cabin of the current generation will get even more hi-tech. And luxurious.

In addition to the electrified Range Rover, the plug-in hybrid is expected to soldier on with “an electrified back axle alongside a four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine.” The 3.0-liter V6 engines from Ford will be replaced as well, with Autocar making a case for the inline-six Ingenium family that will be produced in Wolverhampton.

The Solihull assembly plant will continue to be the home of the Range Rover despite the fact the Discovery is moving to the automaker’s new plant in Nitra. The switch from the United Kingdom to Slovakia, according to the publication, will be made to retool the Solihull factory for MLA production.

On that note, the Range Rover will be turning 50 next year, so buckle up for a lot of special editions made possible by the Special Vehicle Operations.
2021 Range Rover MLA Range Rover EV SUV PHEV luxury
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 