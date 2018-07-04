2021 Range Rover Switching From D7u To MLA Platform

In its fourth generation since 2012, the L405 is getting on a bit even though Range Rover tries its best to keep it fresh and relevant in its segment. But with the uber-luxury Bentley Bentayga around, there are some things in dire need to be addressed.

16 photos



On that note, the Range Rover will be turning 50 next year, so buckle up for a lot of special editions made possible by the Come 2021, the fifth generation will launch, bringing with it an all-new platform. The D7u will be replaced by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture according to Autocar , and as you would expect, the MLA is an aluminum-intensive platform. If you were wondering, lightness, modularity, and electrification are the main traits of the MLA.In addition to the next-generation Range Rover (codenamed L460), the longitudinal architecture will be used in rear- and all-wheel-drive models ranging from the XE compact executive sedan up to full-size SUVs. Autocar mentions that by the middle of next decade, some of the transverse models are also expected to switch to MLA.“The exterior design will be evolutionary, given the Range Rover’s iconic look and the company’s keenness to capitalize on this.” As for the interior, the modern-looking cabin of the current generation will get even more hi-tech. And luxurious.In addition to the electrified Range Rover, the plug-in hybrid is expected to soldier on with “an electrified back axle alongside a four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine.” The 3.0-liter V6 engines from Ford will be replaced as well, with Autocar making a case for the inline-six Ingenium family that will be produced in Wolverhampton.The Solihull assembly plant will continue to be the home of the Range Rover despite the fact the Discovery is moving to the automaker’s new plant in Nitra . The switch from the United Kingdom to Slovakia, according to the publication, will be made to retool the Solihull factory for MLA production.On that note, the Range Rover will be turning 50 next year, so buckle up for a lot of special editions made possible by the Special Vehicle Operations