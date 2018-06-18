$295,000 Range Rover SV Coupe Spotted in Traffic, Camouflaged Car Causes a Stir

The uber-SUV segment might still be in its infancy, but this is gaining extra traction with each new season. And since Land Rover couldn't miss the opportunity to be part of this revolution for the lucky few, the Brits introduced the Range Rover SV Coupe earlier this year.

20 photos



And while various tuners have came up with



Of course, the British automotive producer also bets on the exclusivity card with this high-riding proposal, as only 999 units of the Range Rover SV Coupe are being brought to the world.



Despite the lavish SUV having made its public debut back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, a test car was recently spotted in Germany. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, it seems that the British engineers are still polishing the final details of the machine.



Motivation comes from the company's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which comes in 575 hp trim. For the record, the vehicle can cover the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 5 seconds flat, while its top speed sits at a respectable 165 mph.



Until you can get up close and personal with one, you can check out the showroom-state RR SV Coupe in the second part of the image gallery above. The pics portray the machine on the



Following the less is more philosophy, the newcomer came with two fewer doors at a starting price of $295,000.And while various tuners have came up with two-door RRs and Porsche Cayennes over the years, none of them matches the elegant styling of this factory jewel. And since the original Range Rover was a two-door, this model is a nod to the company's past, even though the first Rangie wasn't nearly as luxurious as its modern siblings.Of course, the British automotive producer also bets on the exclusivity card with this high-riding proposal, as only 999 units of the Range Rover SV Coupe are being brought to the world.Despite the lavishhaving made its public debut back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, a test car was recently spotted in Germany. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, it seems that the British engineers are still polishing the final details of the machine.Motivation comes from the company's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which comes in 575 hp trim. For the record, the vehicle can cover the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 5 seconds flat, while its top speed sits at a respectable 165 mph.Until you can get up close and personal with one, you can check out the showroom-state RR SV Coupe in the second part of the image gallery above. The pics portray the machine on the Geneva floor, while also showcasing the majestic two-tone leather cabin of the thing, veneers and all.