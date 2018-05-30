2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Goes Official in the UK

The year 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of Land Rover, and instead of giving us an all-new Defender, the British marque decided to offer a special edition of the Discovery Sport. Baptized Landmark, the limited-edition model celebrates “record-breaking single-year sales,” topping the charts in 2017 with 126,078 examples sold.
Priced at £40,400 on-the-road as opposed to the entry-level grade’s £28,355, the Landmark happens to be closer in pricing to the range-topping model (£51,070). Equipped with a “unique color and trim combination,” the special edition can be specified with either the 180-hp Td4 turbo diesel or 240-hp Si4 turbocharged mill.
All engines, including the gasoline-fueled Ingenium, are fitted with particulate filters to further reduce emissions. According to the automaker, the fastest-selling SUV in the lineup sold more than 350,000 examples since its introduction in 2014.
Produced at the Halewood plant in Merseyside, United Kingdom, the Discovery Sport Landmark is available in three exterior colors: Yulong White (pictured), Corris Grey, and Narvik Black. Add the Carpathian Grey contrasting roof plus the Graphite Atlas-painted accents, and you’re set to look great both in the city and off the beaten path. Mind you, the Style 521 Mantis alloy wheels are prone to curbing.
Equipped with the dynamic-style front bumper, the Landmark is just as special on the inside. Ebony grained leather upholstery and Ebony headliner are offered as standard, as well as dark-grey aluminum finishers around the dash’s center stack.
“The Discovery Sport is loved by customers because it demonstrates the breadth of Land Rover’s ability, offering unrivaled all-terrain capability with the versatility for up to seven people and a premium interior,” declared Finbar McFall, global product marketing director at Land Rover. Be that as it may, wouldn’t it be even better if the automaker were to treat the Discovery Sport to the SVX specification?
For the time being, only the full-size Discovery is available with the SVX suffix, packing unparallel off-road capability and a supercharged V8. Being an SVX, Land Rover assembles the big boy by hand at the Special Vehicle Operations facility.
