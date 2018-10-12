autoevolution
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Gets 750 HP Hennessey Boost, Screams On Dyno

Remember how muscle car aficionados still complain about Dodge getting the number of doors on the Charger wrong and Ford bringing a Euro face to the mid-cycle facelift of the Mustang. Well, Chevy fans now also have a design-related reason to complain and we're mainly referring to the taillights of the 2019 Camaro.
However, Hennessey Performance has now come up with a bonus that might make you feel better. We're talking about a muscle addition for the 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE, which brings a casual 100 horsepower.

The Lone Star State developer has recently thrown the said muscle beast at a dyno, with the results being visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And yes, the aural side of the battle is at least as enticing as the visual one.

Keep in mind that the upgrade we have here is the... entry-level one. And that's because the Texan specialist has come with a three-stage plan for the Camaro ZL1.

As such, those who are looking for a more serious upgrade can go for the 850 horsepower version of the rear-wheel-drive monster.

Then again, the range-topping upgrade puts the machine on the four-figure map, while also coming up with a nickname for it.

That's right, you drag racing aficionados, we're talking about the Exorcist. As its name implies, this thousand-horsepower was born to teach the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon a lesson.

The 1,000 HP ZL1 has proven it can play the quarter-mile game in 9.57 seconds. For the record, the official 1,320 feet number of the Demon sits at 9.65 seconds, but no owner has managed to convince the car to drop below 9.9 seconds so far - here's the said run, in case you missed it.

Sure, the tuned incarnations of the Dodge Demon are fighting to break into the 8s territory, but this is another story for another time.

