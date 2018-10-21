Mazda Miata Spins on Nurburgring While Chasing BMW

Tackling the Nurburgring in a Mazda Miata is guaranteed to bring tons of fun and yet you shouldn't expect the underpowered nature of the little roadster to mean that the machine will make up for all your mistakes.

8 photos



We can see the Miata chasing a BMW that appears to be an



The roadster loses the rear end violently as it enters a bend and a crash seems almost certain. Despite the driver's quick countersteer efforts, the Mazda spun and almost ended up kissing the metallic element on the side of the track.



Nevertheless, the aficionado behind the wheel once again turned to countersteer to prevent the car from kissing the guardrail and the dreaded moment was barely avoided.



In fact, a YouTuber claiming to be the one behind the wheel of the Mazda took to the comments section of the video to explain the driving error.



"I was driving the



Fortunately, the gearhead could resume his Ring lapping activities, as the car remained in one piece and even returned to the track in the correct position, allowing the man to quickly escape the danger zone.



Note that the Miata moment described above can be found at the 2:21 point of the clip below. However, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, as it involves plenty of Ring hooning highlights.



In fact, we've brought along a piece of Nurburgring tourist session footage that showcases a near crash involving a Mazda MX-5.We can see the Miata chasing a BMW that appears to be an M140i . Nevertheless, while the Mazda, a member of the NB generation (this was the second model), did get pretty close to the hot hatch, it ended up spinning.The roadster loses the rear end violently as it enters a bend and a crash seems almost certain. Despite the driver's quick countersteer efforts, the Mazda spun and almost ended up kissing the metallic element on the side of the track.Nevertheless, the aficionado behind the wheel once again turned to countersteer to prevent the car from kissing the guardrail and the dreaded moment was barely avoided.In fact, a YouTuber claiming to be the one behind the wheel of the Mazda took to the comments section of the video to explain the driving error."I was driving the Miata / MX-5. First spin on the ring! Great that I can see what happened now. Just too late on the brakes in before the corner," the man states.Fortunately, the gearhead could resume his Ring lapping activities, as the car remained in one piece and even returned to the track in the correct position, allowing the man to quickly escape the danger zone.Note that the Miata moment described above can be found at the 2:21 point of the clip below. However, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, as it involves plenty of Ring hooning highlights.