autoevolution

Mazda Miata Spins on Nurburgring While Chasing BMW

21 Oct 2018, 14:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Tackling the Nurburgring in a Mazda Miata is guaranteed to bring tons of fun and yet you shouldn't expect the underpowered nature of the little roadster to mean that the machine will make up for all your mistakes.
8 photos
Mazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on NurburgringMazda Miata Spins on Nurburgring
In fact, we've brought along a piece of Nurburgring tourist session footage that showcases a near crash involving a Mazda MX-5.

We can see the Miata chasing a BMW that appears to be an M140i. Nevertheless, while the Mazda, a member of the NB generation (this was the second model), did get pretty close to the hot hatch, it ended up spinning.

The roadster loses the rear end violently as it enters a bend and a crash seems almost certain. Despite the driver's quick countersteer efforts, the Mazda spun and almost ended up kissing the metallic element on the side of the track.

Nevertheless, the aficionado behind the wheel once again turned to countersteer to prevent the car from kissing the guardrail and the dreaded moment was barely avoided.

In fact, a YouTuber claiming to be the one behind the wheel of the Mazda took to the comments section of the video to explain the driving error.

"I was driving the Miata / MX-5. First spin on the ring! Great that I can see what happened now. Just too late on the brakes in before the corner," the man states.

Fortunately, the gearhead could resume his Ring lapping activities, as the car remained in one piece and even returned to the track in the correct position, allowing the man to quickly escape the danger zone.

Note that the Miata moment described above can be found at the 2:21 point of the clip below. However, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, as it involves plenty of Ring hooning highlights.

Mazda Miata Mazda Mazda MX-5 Nurburgring BMW
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 