Ford GT Production Run Extended with Additional 350 Units

Since it began production of the current version of the GT, Ford has received 6,500 requests for one. Given the fact that the carmaker set out to build only 1,000 of cars, the huge number of potential customers turned out to be a problem.

The decision will also allow Ford to flush out those who applied for a car just for the fun of it. Because it also decided to re-open the final owner application process (this will happen on November 8), previous applicants will be forced to confirm or modify their original bid. Both old and new applicants will have 30 days to do their thing.



“The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with initial demand outstripping supply by more than six-to-one,” said in a statement Hermann Salenbauch, Ford Performance director.



“By extending the Ford GT production run for a limited period, we’re able to maintain the exclusivity of the ultra-desirable supercar while offering the ownership experience to a greater number of customers.”



The street-legal race-proven GT is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine which develops 647 horsepower.



Last week, Ford announced it will recall pretty much the entire fleet of GTs already on the roads to fix a hydraulic fluid leak in the rear wing due to excessive pressure in the valve block assembly. This fluid was found to end up on the exhaust, raising the risk of a fire.

Such an incident took place in Germany in June, when a GT ignited and burned beyond repair. Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.