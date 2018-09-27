Viola Metallic 2018 Ford GT Looks Like a Flawless Gem

The 2018 Ford GT is the kind of supercar that can easily rival a Lamborghini, looks included. And while the aero-dictated styling of the Blue Oval halo machine means this easily draws attention, certain owners will still want their examples covered in shades that amplify the said effect.

4 photos



As the Instagram label that brought this twin-turbo V6 monster to our attention (the lack of a V8 still seems odd after all this time) mentions that we're looking at a one-out-of-one machine here.



Speaking of the Ford GT, we'll remind you that the supercar recently



Now, the factory stock incarnation of the Mopar brick wouldn't stand a chance against the 647 hp supercar, but the uber-Jeep had been taken down the aftermarket route.



To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the GC had visited the Hennessey gym, with the Lone Star State developer taking the V8 all the way to 1,000 horsepower.



As expected, a standing start was used, so the Jeep could make full use of its all-paw hardware.



If all this Ford supercar talk has brought you in the mood of owning a GT of your own, you should know Doug DeMuro recently



The beast is a 2005 and has been acquired from the owner of a 2019 Ford GT. Oh and if you're willing to grab a car from the same year, you should be prepared to pay between $214,500 and $330,000 for the thing. Just make sure the doors, which include a small roof section, won't mess with your hair.





1 of 1 Viola Metallic 2018 Ford GT. The best. ø: @pepperyandell Î: @beard660 #fordgt #fordperformance #fordgtforum #amazingcars247 #carswithoutlimits #keystothejungle #violametallic #purple A post shared by aka DBK (@fordgtforum) on Sep 27, 2018 at 6:42am PDT Let's take the car we have here, for example. This FGT comes in a shade called Viola Metallic, which makes the supercar stand out from a distance.As the Instagram label that brought this twin-turbo V6 monster to our attention (the lack of a V8 still seems odd after all this time) mentions that we're looking at a one-out-of-one machine here.Speaking of the Ford GT, we'll remind you that the supercar recently drag raced a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.Now, the factory stock incarnation of the Mopar brick wouldn't stand a chance against the 647 hp supercar, but the uber-Jeep had been taken down the aftermarket route.To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the GC had visited the Hennessey gym, with the Lone Star State developer taking the V8 all the way to 1,000 horsepower.As expected, a standing start was used, so the Jeep could make full use of its all-paw hardware.If all this Ford supercar talk has brought you in the mood of owning a GT of your own, you should know Doug DeMuro recently purchased a first-gen model as a bit of a budget supercar - the term is relative, but the giggles delivered by the supercharged toy are not.The beast is a 2005 and has been acquired from the owner of a 2019 Ford GT. Oh and if you're willing to grab a car from the same year, you should be prepared to pay between $214,500 and $330,000 for the thing. Just make sure the doors, which include a small roof section, won't mess with your hair.