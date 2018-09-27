autoevolution
 

Viola Metallic 2018 Ford GT Looks Like a Flawless Gem

27 Sep 2018, 16:57 UTC
by author pic
The 2018 Ford GT is the kind of supercar that can easily rival a Lamborghini, looks included. And while the aero-dictated styling of the Blue Oval halo machine means this easily draws attention, certain owners will still want their examples covered in shades that amplify the said effect.
4 photos
2018 Ford GT Drag Races 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Ford GT Drag Races 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk2018 Ford GT Drag Races 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Let's take the car we have here, for example. This FGT comes in a shade called Viola Metallic, which makes the supercar stand out from a distance.

As the Instagram label that brought this twin-turbo V6 monster to our attention (the lack of a V8 still seems odd after all this time) mentions that we're looking at a one-out-of-one machine here.

Speaking of the Ford GT, we'll remind you that the supercar recently drag raced a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Now, the factory stock incarnation of the Mopar brick wouldn't stand a chance against the 647 hp supercar, but the uber-Jeep had been taken down the aftermarket route.

To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the GC had visited the Hennessey gym, with the Lone Star State developer taking the V8 all the way to 1,000 horsepower.

As expected, a standing start was used, so the Jeep could make full use of its all-paw hardware.

If all this Ford supercar talk has brought you in the mood of owning a GT of your own, you should know Doug DeMuro recently purchased a first-gen model as a bit of a budget supercar - the term is relative, but the giggles delivered by the supercharged toy are not.

The beast is a 2005 and has been acquired from the owner of a 2019 Ford GT. Oh and if you're willing to grab a car from the same year, you should be prepared to pay between $214,500 and $330,000 for the thing. Just make sure the doors, which include a small roof section, won't mess with your hair.


 

1 of 1 Viola Metallic 2018 Ford GT.

A post shared by aka DBK (@fordgtforum) on Sep 27, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

2018 Ford GT Ford GT Ford pic of the day
