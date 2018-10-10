Ford Recalls Nearly All GT Models After One Ignites in Germany

Watch 2 Kids Getting Knocked Over by Wind From a Jet Plane

Following nearly a decade hiatus, American manufacturer Ford unveiled the second generation of the GT in 2016 as the reinterpreted mid-engine two-seater sports car that ignited the imagination of many wannabe racers. 6 photos



That makes the announcement made on Wednesday by Ford of an even higher impact than would normally have been for GT enthusiasts.



Ford said it will recall about 200 GTs manufactured between December 20, 2016, and July 31, 2018, due to a potential fire hazard.



Back in June, a



Ford dug deep into the matter, and some four months after the incident a reason for the fire might have been found.



Ford says the models being recalled may be affected by hydraulic fluid of the rear wing leaking and ending up on the exhaust, due to excessive pressure in the valve block assembly, Once there, the fluid can ignite, taking most of the car with it.



“Ford is aware of one fire that occurred in Germany with no injuries. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition,” the carmaker says in a statement.



For dealers will fix the problem by providing the cars with a software update to fix the fully integrated vehicle controller which handles the valve block assembly. For the few models that lack a hydraulic check valve and filter, these will be fitted, as will hydraulic pump o-rings as an extra precaution.



