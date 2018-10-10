autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Ford Recalls Nearly All GT Models After One Ignites in Germany

10 Oct 2018, 13:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Following nearly a decade hiatus, American manufacturer Ford unveiled the second generation of the GT in 2016 as the reinterpreted mid-engine two-seater sports car that ignited the imagination of many wannabe racers.
6 photos
2017 Ford GT Burns Down in Munich2017 Ford GT Burns Down in Munich2017 Ford GT Burns Down in Munich2017 Ford GT Burns Down in Munich2017 Ford GT Burns Down in Munich
Being such a pretentious machine, the carmaker doesn’t roll out that many models of it a year, production being somewhat capped at 250 units per year, to a total of 1,000 units. And when it sells them, it does so after making customers sign a strict contract that bans people from selling the car for two years after purchase.

That makes the announcement made on Wednesday by Ford of an even higher impact than would normally have been for GT enthusiasts.

Ford said it will recall about 200 GTs manufactured between December 20, 2016, and July 31, 2018, due to a potential fire hazard.

Back in June, a Ford GT ignited and burned to a crisp on a road somewhere in Germany, without hurting anyone, and for reasons that were at the time unknown.

Ford dug deep into the matter, and some four months after the incident a reason for the fire might have been found.

Ford says the models being recalled may be affected by hydraulic fluid of the rear wing leaking and ending up on the exhaust, due to excessive pressure in the valve block assembly, Once there, the fluid can ignite, taking most of the car with it.

“Ford is aware of one fire that occurred in Germany with no injuries. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition,” the carmaker says in a statement.

For dealers will fix the problem by providing the cars with a software update to fix the fully integrated vehicle controller which handles the valve block assembly. For the few models that lack a hydraulic check valve and filter, these will be fitted, as will hydraulic pump o-rings as an extra precaution.

Attached below is the official statement from Ford.
Ford GT Ford ford gt recall hydraulic fluid
press release
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactAll FORD models  
 
 