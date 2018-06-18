New Ford GT Burns Down in Munich with Just 43 Miles On The Clock

Unfortunately, we've all gotten used to seeing supercars such as Ferraris and Lamborghini catching fire. Well, it seems that the new Ford GT is also on the list, with an example of the Blue Oval halo car having recently burned down in Germany.
The EcoBoost bearer we're talking about was destroyed by the flames over in Munich, in an incident that took place on Saturday, around 1 PM local time.
The circumstances that led to the fire are unknown, with the rumor mill talking about a faulty fuel pressure valve. Regardless, the flames seemed to have consumed the rear section of the vehicle, even touching a part of the passenger cell.
Speaking of which, German media reports that the 52-year-old driver, along with his son, who was riding shotgun, managed to get out of the vehicle. And while the emergency responders who arrived at the scene were able to extinguish the fire, it was too late for the vehicle to be saved.
And you can see just how severe the damage is in the photos above, with the world now having one less second-generation Ford GT. Nevertheless, with an important section of the vehicle having been spared the fiery ordeal, there should be enthusiasts aiming to buy the remaining parts. It's worth noting that the car only had 70 km (43 miles) on the clock.
Oh well, at least the vehicle wasn't reduced to a huge pile of ashes, as it happened to a first-generation GT that recently... showed up for grabs on Copart.
The FGT, which had come to the world back in 2005, reportedly burned to a crisp earlier this year, with its remains surprisingly ending up for sale on the said platform.
