Lamborghini Aventador SVJ vs. McLaren 720S Acceleration Comparison Shows The Gap

We're looking at an acceleration test, one that sees the throttle-obsessed crew over at Motorsport Magazine taking the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy from standstill to 270 km/h (make that 167 mph). Of course, this is also a brilliant occasion to check out the brutal launch control of the Superveloce Jota.Of course, with the McLaren 720S having reset supercar sprinting standards, we can't talk about this Lambo running session without comparing it to the Brit.It's still a bit early to take about a drag race, but we can bring you the next best thing, namely an acceleration comparison. As such, the second clip below (the video on the right), which comes from the same source, shows the Brit going from 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph). And it looks like the Woking animal is even quicker than its Italian rival.Now, you should keep in mind that while the Lambo's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 packs 770 horsepower, we can't truly trust the 720 hp official output of the Macca. And that's because independent dyno tests have shown that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the beast actually delivers north of 750 horses.Things will be different when the road is not fully dry, though, since the Lamborghini packs an all-paw asset.Then again, the 720S has nothing on the Aventador SVJ in terms of the feelings and emotions generated by the driving experience. And this is clearly showcased by the soundtrack of the two, so you'd better turn up the volume.