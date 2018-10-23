autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Burns in Boston, Fire Crew Cuts into It

23 Oct 2018, 8:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is good at plenty of things, from lapping the Nurburgring in under seven minutes and making Porsche 911 GT2 RS owners jealous (there's no GT2 RS Cabriolet, is there?). However, there are also a number of areas that don't see the Raging Bull scoring to well. You know, stuff like being fire retardant.
4 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Burns in BostonLamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Burns in BostonLamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Burns in Boston
As such, we can now sadly report that the world has one less Huracan Performante Spyder, with an example of the Lambo having been lost to fire over in Boston - you'll be able to see the Italian exotic burning in the YouTube video at the bottom of the page.

As if the fiery ordeal of the V10 machine wouldn't have been enough, the fire crew had to cut through the vehicle to get to what they considered to be the source of the fire. In fact, the Facebook video below will allow you to notice the emergency resuer's tools working their way through the poor Lamborghini. And it looks like the firemen are trying to remove the cloth top to reach the mechanical components underneath it.

The details on the incident are limited and there are two separate piece of info on the matter. The first talks about the driver revving the hell out of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that occupies the middle section of the Lambo, with this causing the exhaust to become overly hot and eventually setting the vehicle on fire.

Then there's the talk about the left catalytic converter catching fire was the car was on the move.

Fortunately, it seems that nobody was hurt in the incident. As for the supercar, we're not expecting this to return to the road and it will probably end up being parted, so the thing will at least help other Lamborghini owners keep their machines in check over the years.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Lamborghini V10 supercar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 