Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Burns in Boston, Fire Crew Cuts into It

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is good at plenty of things, from lapping the Nurburgring in under seven minutes and making Porsche 911 GT2 RS owners jealous (there's no GT2 RS Cabriolet, is there?). However, there are also a number of areas that don't see the Raging Bull scoring to well. You know, stuff like being fire retardant.

4 photos



As if the fiery ordeal of the



The details on the incident are limited and there are two separate piece of info on the matter. The first talks about the driver revving the hell out of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that occupies the middle section of the Lambo, with this causing the exhaust to become overly hot and eventually setting the vehicle on fire.



Then there's the talk about the left catalytic converter catching fire was the car was on the move.



Fortunately, it seems that nobody was hurt in the incident. As for the supercar, we're not expecting this to return to the road and it will probably end up being parted, so the thing will at least help other Lamborghini owners keep their machines in check over the years.



As such, we can now sadly report that the world has one less Huracan Performante Spyder, with an example of the Lambo having been lost to fire over in Boston - you'll be able to see the Italian exotic burning in the YouTube video at the bottom of the page.As if the fiery ordeal of the V10 machine wouldn't have been enough, the fire crew had to cut through the vehicle to get to what they considered to be the source of the fire. In fact, the Facebook video below will allow you to notice the emergency resuer's tools working their way through the poor Lamborghini. And it looks like the firemen are trying to remove the cloth top to reach the mechanical components underneath it.The details on the incident are limited and there are two separate piece of info on the matter. The first talks about the driver revving the hell out of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that occupies the middle section of the Lambo, with this causing the exhaust to become overly hot and eventually setting the vehicle on fire.Then there's the talk about the left catalytic converter catching fire was the car was on the move.Fortunately, it seems that nobody was hurt in the incident. As for the supercar, we're not expecting this to return to the road and it will probably end up being parted, so the thing will at least help other Lamborghini owners keep their machines in check over the years.