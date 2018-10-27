Turbo Honda Civic Destroys Dodge Demon in 1/2-Mile Drag Race

CubeSat Tracking the NASA InSIght Mission Take First Photo of Mars

Soon after Dodge came up with the Demon, there were plenty of aficionados who started planning how to take a shot at the Mopar king. For instance, Hennessey came up with a four-digit Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 called The Exorcist , a machine that was pretty much self-explanatory. However, would you expect a Demon threat to come from a Honda Civic? 6 photos



Sure, the layout of the Japanese toy means getting traction at the start of the run is a monstrous challenge. But the tuner-friendly nature of Honda engines, along with the limited scale footprint of the compact have made a true star out of it.



And we hare now here to bring you the latest example of such an adventure, which obviously brings together a Civic and a



The driver of the Honda took the time to drop some details about the build. And it looks like we're dealing with a beast that delivers almost 800 horsepower at the wheels (that means its packs around 900 ponies at the crank), while the thing tips the scales at about 2,130 lbs.



As for the Demon, this came in factory stock form - as you know, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Dodge delivers 808 horsepower when using pump fuel and 840 hp on race juice.



And yes, the



