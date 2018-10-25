1,900 HP Dodge Viper Goes Drag Racing, Drops 8s 1/4-Mile Run

autoevolution

Ask drag racers about the most popular platforms out there and you'll probably hear the names of the R35 Nissan GT-R and the Lamborghini Gallardo/Huracan. Sure, the Dodge Viper is also on the list, but this isn't as present at the drag strip as the supercars mentioned above.
And we are now here to bring you one of the meanest Vipers out there. We're talking about a fifth-generation model, one that has left its natural aspiration behind.

To be more precise, the 8.4-liter V10 heart of the snake has been gifted with a twin-turbo setup. The machine was recently strapped to a dyno, getting all the way to 1,900 horsepower.

The Viper subsequently hit the drag strip and, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, took things gradually.

The best quarter-mile performance achieved to date is a high-8s run, but if we look at the numbers of the said sprint, especially the trap speed, it quickly becomes obvious that the machine is performing below the said horsepower standard.

However, we're expecting Vengeance Performance, the developer behind the build, to be in the testing phase. As such, the boost was probably turned down for these runs.

We also have to keep in mind that the machine still features a six-speed manual, with the driver rowing through the gears. So there are two challenges here, namely getting the thing off the line and shifting the gears down the drag strip.

Note that we've been keeping an eye on this V10 animal ever since last year. For the record, that's when the car played in the low-9s quarter-mile area.

The drag racing journey of the Dodge Viper obviously won't stop here and we can't wait to see the V10 animal performing at its full potential.

