Twin-Turbo Manual Dodge Viper Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 9.28s Pass

Once you get past the 500 hp border, rowing through the gears feels like a magical process. So how about shifting gears in a monster with twice the power, all with the aim of setting a world record?

4 photos



The snake visited the Carolina Dragway, aiming to beat the six-speed 5th Gen Viper quarter-mile record (think: 9.35s at 157 mph). Interestingly, it only took the orange Viper three passes to hit its target, with the



As you can imagine, getting the thing off the line was the trickiest part of the job, so the component linking the steering wheel to the pedals was just as important as the tech upgrades fitted to the machine.



We have to explain that this



The tech massage featured on the beast cames from Vengeance Racing. And, as it often happens with such projects, any drag strip achievement only unlocks the path towards the next goal.



To be more precise, the crew is now looking to bring this Viper into the 8s arena. And we can only imagine how intense those shifts must feel...



In fact, here's the aftermarket specialist talking about its future plans for the contraption: "We hope to go back out soon after some improved drivetrain upgrades and a bit better wheel/tire combination to push the car into the 8-second ET range while still shifting gears in the TR6060 transmission!"



And, thanks to the piece of footage below, you'll be able to check out the TT Viper doing its thing on the drag strip.



This is precisely what Ned, the driver of a Dodge Viper was recently tasked with and we're talking about a Gen V model that had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit.The snake visited the Carolina Dragway, aiming to beat the six-speed 5th Gen Viper quarter-mile record (think: 9.35s at 157 mph). Interestingly, it only took the orange Viper three passes to hit its target, with the Dodge pulling a 9.28s stunt at 162 mph.As you can imagine, getting the thing off the line was the trickiest part of the job, so the component linking the steering wheel to the pedals was just as important as the tech upgrades fitted to the machine.We have to explain that this Dodge Viper features the factory wheels, but its stock rubber was ditched in favor of Nitto 19-inch drag radials.The tech massage featured on the beast cames from Vengeance Racing. And, as it often happens with such projects, any drag strip achievement only unlocks the path towards the next goal.To be more precise, the crew is now looking to bring this Viper into the 8s arena. And we can only imagine how intense those shifts must feel...In fact, here's the aftermarket specialist talking about its future plans for the contraption: "We hope to go back out soon after some improved drivetrain upgrades and a bit better wheel/tire combination to push the car into the 8-second ET range while still shifting gears in the TR6060 transmission!"And, thanks to the piece of footage below, you'll be able to check out the TT Viper doing its thing on the drag strip.