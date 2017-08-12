Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Race Gets Strange, Ends in Pain

When a Ferrari 488 Spider and a Porsche 911 Turbo S line up for a drag race, you know the show is guaranteed. Perhaps the best part of such an adventure is that, despite the totally different specs of the two, they should deliver identical quarter-mile performance.

4 photos



Sure, we're talking about an open-air, mid-engined Italian machine animated by a twin-turbo V8 and a rear-engined all-wheel-drive German monster, but both are capable of covering the 1,320 feet task in 10.6 seconds - keep in mind that we're referring to the 991.1 incarnation of the Neunelfer here. We won't discuss longer races and you'll see why after you get to the end of this tale.Oh, and if we throw a glance at the power-to-weight ratios of the two supercars, the Maranello machine promises to be the clear winner of such a fight. That's because the Fezza comes with 2.6 kilos for each pony, while the Porscha packs 3 kg per hp.In the torque department, things are balanced, since the 488 Spider delivers 760 Nm, while the Porsche packs 750 Nm, albeit with Overboost. Oh, and we should also mention that both velocity animals come with dual-clutch trannies.However, when it comes to drag racing, one should never rely on numbers alone. And we've brought along an example that shows why.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows a Ferrari 488 Spider and a pre-revamp 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S duking it out on an airfield.And, without risking to spoil the good times delivered by the clip we have here, we can tell you that things don't exactly go according to the plan mentioned above.Truth be told, one of the drivers appears to be much sharper than his opponent in terms of the reaction time. Even so, the hefty distance separating the two twin-turbo supercars at the finish line might make your jaw drop to the floor - you've been warned.