BMW G29 Z4 To Start Production In 2018, Roadster Concept Coming To Pebble Beach

The name is BMW Roadster Concept and all we knew until now is how it looks from the profile, coming courtesy of a teaser photo
. Now, however, the automaker returns with more information on the concept for the G29 Z4. Its Japanese brother – née 2018 Toyota Supra - is internally identified as J29.
Promising a sporty and progressive design, the Roadster Concept “expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details.”
What that really means, it remains to be seen at Pebble Beach this Thursday.
Adrian van Hooydonk
, who’s job title reads senior vice president of the BMW Group’s design department, digs the looks of the Roadster Concept. “From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion,”
he said, adding that “the series-production version of the car is set to be unveiled over the course of next year.”
Based on spy photos of pre-production vehicles, the retractable hardtop roof is gone and it its place comes a lighter, more classically-correct soft top. Then there’s the matter of transmission choices, with the Z4 being offered with a six-speed manual even in the United States. The Supra
, by comparison, doesn’t get a manual, and that's a bit of a shame when you think about it.
The range-topping model will be the M40i, which employs the B58 turbo inline-six
that develops 360 PS (355 hp). Lower down the lineup, the 2018 BMW Z4 will be available in the sDrive30i and sDrive20i. Both models rely on the B48 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder used in the F30 330i and G30 530i.
Also on August 17 at Pebble Beach's world-renowned Concours d'Elegance, the BMW Concept 8 Series
is set to make its North American premiere.