Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 on German Soil

The muscle car wars have now become so vicious that it's not uncommon to see the battles spreading to the Old Continent. Case in point with the drag racing gathering we're here to show you, which was held on German asphalt.
Among others, the sprinting gathering brought together a Dodge Challenger SRT and a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the two slabs of America duking it out - while the said battle can be found at the 1:00 point of the clip, we'd also check out the rest of the footage, since it delivers delicious straight-line action.

Since we're talking about a pair of supercharged V8 monsters, the soundtrack of the battle is just as enticing as the visual part of the stunt. Truth be told, the 6.2-liter blown HEMI easily dominates the decibel-related part of the fight. And while the blower whine of the Dodge was engineered to be this aggressive, the move doesn't take away any of the aural delights it provides.

However, we won't throw any extra spoilers your way, since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the clip

And speaking of this velocity brawl's Challenger half, we need to dig deeper into how the Dodge model range looks at the moment.

With the automaker's current line-up, which involves no less than three factory-blown Challengers, we can't hold anything against an aficionado forgetting how awesome the normal Hellcat is, if we might call the 707 hp beast so. Oh, and let's keep in mind that the automaker was recently spied testing what could be a Hellcat with Demon power, so the said tendency might just become stronger.

Hopefully, the piece of footage we have here will bring the spotlights back onto the non-widebody Hellcat, which gives the supercharged 5.8-liter GT500 a pretty hard time. Live axle thrills, anybody?

