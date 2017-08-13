Porsche Exclusive 911 Turbo S Has $98,000 Python Green Chromaflair Paint

Sure, any 991.2 Turbo S is awesome (civilian anti-lag, anybody?), but the one you're looking at is a vehicle that demonstrates what Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur can achieve.
Zuffenhausen's personalization arm has recently become even more active than before, as, for instance, the division introduced the 911 Turbo S Exclusive, a special edition that also featured a slight power bump to 607 hp.
And while the rear-engined animal we have here packs the 580 hp incarnation of Porsche's twin-turbo 3.8-liter mill (don't call it "standard"), it's the attire of the supercar that makes it stand out among its own kind.
We're talking about Python Green, a shade that uses the Chromaflair pigment, which gives the hue a bit of a chameleon aura. It seems that Porsche only offers five cars per year in Chromaflair shades.
As the spec sheet of the 911 Turbo S demonstrates, such a hue will set you back (are you ready for it?) EUR82,645, or $97,689 at the current exchange rate. For the record, this price tag is slightly more than what Porsche will charge you for a base 911 Carrera.
Such a financial burden makes uf think of the Liquid Metal Blue Chrome finish of the Porsche 918 Spyder, which is a $64,000 option.
To be more precise, the said halo car hue sees the Germans using magnets to align the metal flakes after each coat is applied - this is just one of the aspects that demonstrate Porsche's fetish for engineering. And keep in mind that we're talking about nine coats of paint and three clear coats.
A PTSRS Exclusive: This paint to sample Phyton Green "Chromaflair" 991.2 Turbo S will be the show car for Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur at the upcoming AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix this weekend at the Nürburgring. According to @killsbugsfast who saw this car in person, this is one of several "Chromaflair" paints for which only five examples are produced per year, and is priced close to six figures. There are also blue, gold, and violet versions of "Chromaflair", with the violet example having been displayed before in Zuffenhausen. Much thanks to @minimaldigital for the shot. What are your thoughts on this color? #PTSRS
mean and green. #911turbos #oldtimergrandprix #nürburgring #porscheexclusive #manufaktur #pts #pythongreen #chromaflair
