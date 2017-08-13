Porsche Exclusive 911 Turbo S Has $98,000 Python Green Chromaflair Paint

mean and green. #911turbos #oldtimergrandprix #nürburgring #porscheexclusive #manufaktur #pts #pythongreen #chromaflair A post shared by Marcel Fath (@minimaldigital) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Sure, any 991.2 Turbo S is awesome (civilian anti-lag, anybody?), but the one you're looking at is a vehicle that demonstrates what Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur can achieve.Zuffenhausen's personalization arm has recently become even more active than before, as, for instance, the division introduced the 911 Turbo S Exclusive, a special edition that also featured a slight power bump to 607 hp.And while the rear-engined animal we have here packs the 580 hp incarnation of Porsche's twin-turbo 3.8-liter mill (don't call it "standard"), it's the attire of the supercar that makes it stand out among its own kind.We're talking about Python Green, a shade that uses the Chromaflair pigment, which gives the hue a bit of a chameleon aura. It seems that Porsche only offers five cars per year in Chromaflair shades.As the spec sheet of the 911 Turbo S demonstrates, such a hue will set you back (are you ready for it?) EUR82,645, or $97,689 at the current exchange rate. For the record, this price tag is slightly more than what Porsche will charge you for a base 911 Carrera.Such a financial burden makes uf think of the Liquid Metal Blue Chrome finish of the Porsche 918 Spyder, which is a $64,000 option.To be more precise, the said halo car hue sees the Germans using magnets to align the metal flakes after each coat is applied - this is just one of the aspects that demonstrate Porsche's fetish for engineering. And keep in mind that we're talking about nine coats of paint and three clear coats.