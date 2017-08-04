Spyshots: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets Demon Power and Air Grabber Hood Scoop

At the moment, if you're looking for a Dodge Challenger with superpowers, you can grab the 707 hp Hellcat in "standard" or Widebody form, while 3,300 aficionados are also lucky enough to get their driving gloves on the 840-pony Demon. Nevertheless, it seems that the Mopar people are working to spread the blower joy even further.

All we have to do now is wait and see if the dancer we have here makes it into Dodge showrooms. We can only imagine how getting the thing off the line must feel, even with the expected eight-speed auto-only hardware... We're talking about Dodge dropping Demon muscle into the Hellcat. Sure, such a move doesn't seem to make sense, with the "normal" Hellcat already requiring serious anger management to keep its brute force under control with the help of the 275-section tire.But, if we zoom in on the details of the prototype spied here, it quickly becomes obvious that the engineers are testing the wacky melange mentioned above.While we can clearly spot the Hellcat's standard 275/40 R20 Pirelli P Zero tires, the Air Grabber scoop of the Demon is a hint on the superior power under the hood.Since the driver of the test car decided to visit Wendy's Drive Thru, our spy shooters were able to take a peek inside the monster. And the infotainment display made things clear, talking about the 808 hp output of the thing - this is the hp number delivered by the Demon on pump gas, while those aiming for the 840 hp full enchilada need to run 100-octane dyno juice.The appearance is even more curious if we take into account that certain aficionados expected Dodge to throw the 800+ supercharged 6.2-liter V8 inside the Challenger Hellcat Widebody. Such a mix would skip the Demon's drag strip-tuned suspension and its 315/40 R18 drag radials, using the Widebody 's 305/35 R20 Pirelli P Zeros for superior all-round handling.All we have to do now is wait and see if the dancer we have here makes it into Dodge showrooms. We can only imagine how getting the thing off the line must feel, even with the expected eight-speed auto-only hardware...