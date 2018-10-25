autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Modded Viper, Street Race Is Brutal

When Dodge came up with the first Viper, the calendar showed 1991 and the 8-liter supercar was an awesome picture of the American dream, from its 8-liter engine, to its styling cues. However, with no assistance systems at all (not even ABS) and a desire to kill its driver, the supercar wasn't exactly easy to live with.
Well, here we are in 2018, with the Viper now dead after five generations - rumors of a revival are strong, though. And speaking of the generations, there have only actually been three generations, but the mid-cycle revisions of the first two are counted as standalone models, hence the five-generation scheme.

We fell in love with the fifth-gen Viper during the time we spent together a few years ago, but we are now here to talk about a second-gen model.

The red monster we have here came to the world back in 1998, which means its factory output sits at 450 horsepower. Nevertheless, its owner, who used to drive a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, explains that the 8-liter V10 has received a few mods, albeit without going into the details of the gym trip.

Well, this Viper recently got together with a McLaren 720S on the road and the encounter inevitably led to a drag race. Note that the Dodge was loaded with a passenger at the time, as the street battle was a bit of an improvisation game.

Note that the Woking animal was used as the camera car. And since the Macca is friendlier to the scales and packs north of 750 horsepower (don't trust its 720 hp official number), the Viper got the hit.

You should know that the sprinting action we discussed awaits you in the first twenty seconds of the video, with the rest of the clip bringing the usual YouTube chit-chat, including a drive of the Viper.

