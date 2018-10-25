2019 Audi R8 Sportback Rendered as the Practical Supercar

Frankly, when the 2019 Audi R8 debuted earlier this week, we asked ourselves how long it would take the world wide web to start playing with the supercar. Well, two days later, the Internet hasn't failed to deliver.
To be more precise, we can now bring you a rendering showcasing the newcomer in a trim you'll most likely never get to see in real life. So, without further ado, here is the 2019 Audi R8 Sportback.
Sure, since the Ingolstadt supercar is a mid-engined proposal, such a transformation wouldn't bring two extra seats, so you still need to turn its Ingolstadt sibling for that take. The again, the Audi R8 vs. Porsche 911 Turbo comparison is another story for another time.
Returning to the facelifted second-generation R8, the only thing we don't like about the monster isn't its fault. You see, since it has to comply with the stricter WLTP-regulated emissions tests, the Audi is now 44 lbs (20 kilos) heftier, since it's had to use emission equipment such as a gas particulate filter. However, you can opt for a CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) front stabilizer bar, which shaves about 4 lbs (1.8 kg).
And while this will impact the handling, we doubt too many drivers can feel the difference. Nevertheless, the straight-line figures of the supercar are now better, whether we're talking about acceleration or braking.
The spicier sprinting comes thanks to a small power boost, as the base R8, still a V10, gains 30 hp (think:570 hp) and 10 Nm. As for the R8 V10 Performance, which replaces the V10 Plus model, this now packs 620 hp (+10 horses) and 580 Nm, so it's still 20 horsepower down on the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. However, the extra muscle doesn't just come from an ECU remap, as the V10 engine also uses a new titanium valvetrain.
Then there's a 5-meter improvement in stopping distance from 200 km/h, which comes from ABS tuning and new Michelin tires.
