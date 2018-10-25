2019 Audi R8 Sportback Rendered as the Practical Supercar

ECU

ABS

My latest edit, with the release of the new facelift R8 I thought I'd make a sportback version! 👀 Want an edit on your car, DM me. #Audi #R8 #AudiR8 #V10 #V10Performance #Quattro #AudiPixs #Audi_Official #SupercarsOfLondon #R8V10 #AudiR8V10 #V10Plus #MK2 #Gen2 #Facelift #TTRS #TTS #TT #AudiTT #S5 #AudiS5 #Sportback #F5 #B9 #Avant #AudiS4 #AudiS7 #A7 #CarThrottle

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 24, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT