Watch the BMW M850i Do 0 to 100 KM/H in 3.7 Seconds

Eight is the most significant number BMW uses to describe its cars, but five is only the second-largest for the engines. Put them together, and you have the brand new M850i, a combination between a GT and the M Performance way of doing things.

And in combination with the AWD system, the 4.4-liter rockets the HP Competition Edition.



Be also find that the new generation flagship coupe is better looking, though that's to be expected. BMW was much bolder with their intakes, the rake of the roof or the creases in the metal.



Due to the xDrive, the newer model is about 40 kg heavier than the M6. But it disguises that well with modern suspension technology and active torque vectoring.



At launch, there's only going to be one other model, the 840d diesel, which you can make to look almost as good using the M Sport package. However, we've already spotted 840i prototypes and suspect the 850d is on its way.



The coupe is only the first of three body styles of the 8 Series, and we expect the other two to arrive at the Detroit Auto Show. We're talking about the convertible and the so-called Gran Coupe, a 4-door which was already previewed as an M8 concept earlier this year.



