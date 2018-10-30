2020 BMW M8 Convertible Rendered, Looks Stunning

Now that BMW has revived the 8 Series, the Bavarians are working to build an entire 8er family. The sub-range will include a Coupe and Convertible, along with a Grand Tourer and all of them will receive M versions.
However, while the 8 Series Coupe is set to land in Showrooms by the end of the year, we'll have to wait for next Sprint to receive the 8 Series Convertible. As for the M8 versions, this might also show up in 2019, albeit towards the end of the year.
Well, we are now here to focus on the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible and we've brought along a rendering of the M Division Grand Tourer. And you can checkout a series of spyshots of the model in the image gallery above.
With the carmaker's modular CLAR platform at its core, the M engineers have a more rigid base to build on. And with each new generation helping the handling line between the fixed-roof and the open-top models become thinner, we're expecting the Convertible to feel sharp, at least for its generous size.
Speaking of the machine's footprint, as well as its weight, we need to discuss the firepower. It's obvious that the M8 will pack the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 animating the 2018 M5. However, the unit might be taken past the 600 horsepower output of the standard M5 (think: 625 hp for the M5 Competition).
We'll once again receive an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with the M-massaged xDrive. And here's to hoping that the rear-wheel-drive mode offered on the M5 is here to stay.
We'll remind you that the original 8 Series, which came to the world in the 90s, was also supposed to receive an M8 model. The German carmaker even developed a prototype animated by a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12. However, back in the day, the M Division followed pure driving principles and the weight/size of the car was considered too great, which is why the project was canceled. Nevertheless, the said motor survived, becoming the heart of the McLaren F1.
