Boosted 2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon, The Gap Is Serious

We'll start by mentioning that the Mopar machine we have here is a standard machine. And since the muscle car packs the goodies from the Demon crate, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivers 840 ponies, while the skinny front tires are on.And we can't say the same thing about the Blue Oval opponent of the Dodge. Sure, the facelifted 2018 Mustang is quite the performer in factory trim, but this is obviously no match for the uber-Challenger.As such, the owner of the Ford has decided to switch to the boost camp. To be more precise, the 5.0-liter V8 that occupies the front section of the 'Stang now packs a Vortech supercharger.We're looking at a belt-driven turbo here, with this parking the instant response of a supercharger and the superior efficiency of a turbocharger.Now, this setup had been on the Mustang GT since the summer and that's when the five-oh drag raced a Demon and got left behind . The driver has made some adjustments to the car and now wishes to get back at the aficionado behind the wheel of the Dodge.As for the latter, he has now shown up at the race using his personal example of the HEMI wielder (the car he used back in July was borrowed).Note that the battle between the two muscle beasts awaits you at the 7:43 point of the clip below, as the part that comes before this is loaded with YouTube chit-chat.