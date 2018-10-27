autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned 2018 Mustang GT, Gets Surprised

Ford may have injected extra performance into the 2018 Mustang GT, but the muscle car is obviously no match for a supercar like the McLaren 720S. Then again, the aftermarket side of the industry regards this as an opportunity to take the five-oh to the gym and face supercars.
And we can now bring you a recent adventure of the sort, one that involves a modded Mustang GT and a 720S. The two got together at the drag strip, with these meeting during a YouTube callout - those of you who spend plenty of time online might be familiar with their owners, since the Mustang comes from StangMode, while the Macca belongs to Street Speed 717.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the race comes from the 60-foot stage. And that's because the 'Stang comes with drag radials. And while the dual-clutch tranny of the supercars means this couldn't perform a pre-race burnout, the Blue Oval toy worked the rubber to bring it up to temperature.

And since the piece of footage documenting the battle, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, includes the timeslips, you'll be able to notice the exact difference between the two.

Now, you might want to know more about the mods fitted to this 'Stang. Well, you should know that the Gen III Coyote has maintained its naturally aspirated nature.

Nevertheless, the 5.0-liter V8 has been gifted with an E85 setup, as well as with a few other bits, with the motor now delivering around 580 horsepower (this is the crankshaft output).

As for the McLaren 720S, this came to the battle in factory stock form. Then again, as we've mentioned on tons of occasions, you shouldn't trust the 720 hp official output of the thing. In fact, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Brit actually churns out north of 750 hp.

P.S.: If you're willing to go past the YouTube chit-chat, you should know that the racing action mentioned above awaits you at the 7:09 point of the clip.

