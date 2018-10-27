McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned 2018 Mustang GT, Gets Surprised

Ford may have injected extra performance into the 2018 Mustang GT, but the muscle car is obviously no match for a supercar like the McLaren 720S. Then again, the aftermarket side of the industry regards this as an opportunity to take the five-oh to the gym and face supercars.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the race comes from the 60-foot stage. And that's because the 'Stang comes with drag radials. And while the dual-clutch tranny of the supercars means this couldn't perform a pre-race burnout, the Blue Oval toy worked the rubber to bring it up to temperature.



And since the piece of footage documenting the battle, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, includes the timeslips, you'll be able to notice the exact difference between the two.



Now, you might want to know more about the mods fitted to this 'Stang. Well, you should know that the Gen III Coyote has maintained its naturally aspirated nature.



Nevertheless, the 5.0-liter V8 has been gifted with an E85 setup, as well as with a few other bits, with the motor now delivering around 580 horsepower (this is the crankshaft output).



P.S.: If you're willing to go past the YouTube chit-chat, you should know that the racing action mentioned above awaits you at the 7:09 point of the clip.



