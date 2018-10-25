McLaren 720S Track Pack Retails At $332,770

If you had the money, would you say no to the regular 720S and go for the Track Pack? Over in the United States, the difference between the two is $28,000, which is the price of a well-equipped Toyota Camry for the 2019 model year.

Inspired by the F1 GTR Longtail from 1997, the At the end of the day, the $332,770 is worth it provided that the customer wants the best the 720S can offer as far as driving is concerned. Even better, McLaren says the Track Pack represents a considerable saving over the cost of purchasing the Track Pack components on an individual basis.Altogether, the Track Pack sheds 53 pounds (24 kilograms) off the curb weight of the twin-turbocharged supercar, translating to a lower center of gravity and superior handling. Upgrades include 10-spoke forged alloy wheels, sports exhaust system, and an active rear spoiler made from carbon fiber.The composite material is also used for the body-hugging racing seats, extended gearshift paddles, and various trim throughout the cabin. The Track Pack also features Alcantara on the steering wheel, in-car telemetry, and bespoke programming of the driving mode for track use.Now available at McLaren retails throughout the United States and Europe, the first examples of the 720S Track Pack will be delivered in the first quarter of 2019. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow remains unchanged from the standard model, meaning that the 4.0-liter V8 develops 710 horsepower (720 PS) and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque.McLaren quotes 2.9 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) and 7.8 seconds to 124 mph (200 km/h). Maximum velocity is 212 mph (341 km/h), making the 720S with or without the Track Package an idea faster than the Ferrari 488 Pista.The Senna and Speedtail are related to the 720S in terms of chassis and engine, and as far as we know, next year will see McLaren introduce the Spider. Following the drop-top body style, the 720S will welcome the Longtail as the successor to the 675LT.Inspired by the F1 GTR Longtail from 1997, the limited-edition supercar produces 40 percent more downforce than the 650S. From 2015 until the 720S came along, McLaren produced 1,000 examples of the breed, half of them coupe and the other half in spider flavor.