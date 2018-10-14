McLaren to Reveal Hybrid $2.3 Million Speedtail Hyper Gt Car on October 26

McLaren's fastest car to date, the Speedtail, will be revealed in its full glory by the British carmaker on October 26, a date that would mark the entry onto the market of one of the most exclusive cars ever made.

The exact details on what will power the car were not yet announced, but McLaren says the speed of 243 mph (391 km/h) achieved by the iconic F1 will be surpassed by the gasoline-electric drive train fitted in the Speedtail.



Built as a tribute to the above-mentioned



“The McLaren Speedtail is expected to deliver an unprecedented blend of contemporary craftsmanship, material innovation and bespoke personalisation,” said the carmaker in a statement.



”Its design will be futuristic and highly streamlined, incorporating exquisite new materials to facilitate limitless possibilities for tailoring through McLaren Special Operations (MSO)."



The company says all the cars in the series have already been sold, ever since it was announced as the BP23, with each of the 106 customers having to pay £1.75million plus taxes for one. That's the equivalent of some $2.3 million at today's exchange rates, but each customer will get their car constructed to their particular specifications and taste.



