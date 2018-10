The Ultimate Vision GT is one of the cars featured in Gran Turismo Sport, which arrived on PlayStation 4 back in October 2017. The real deal, on the other hand, is known as “BC-03” or “MSO - Bespoke Commission BC03” according to two Instagram users.McLaren describes the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo as “not a prototype for any future model, but showcases the kind of car that McLaren could produce by 2030.” Considering that Instagram user x_marc_the_spot used the hashtag #mclarenvisiongt on social media, there’s no denying how the newcomer will look when McLaren reveals it in 2019.x_marc_the_spot further added on Instagram that he “can’t wait to see the GT Concept be made into a real car. I’m so hyped. Congrats to you and Dan, plus the other three lucky owners.” In other words, McLaren will produce five examples of the breed.An aggressive rear wing, carbon fiber everything, and one seat are more or less to be expected from the production model, which might not be entitled to wear license plates. More to the point, McLaren might be cooking up a track-only hypercar with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Senna.The hybrid assistance from the Speedtail could also be in the offing, more so if you remember that the Ultimate Vision GT in Gran Turismo Sport uses this type of alternative propulsion. In the PlayStation 4 video game, the single-seater develops 1,134 ponies (1,150 PS) and 940 pound-feet (1,275 Nm).Designed by game creator Kazunori Yamauchi on behalf of McLaren, the Ultimate Vision GT would be the next track-focused special edition after the Senna GTR . Limited to 75 examples, the mid-engine supercar has 825 PS on tap from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The towering rear wing, on the other hand, helps the Senna GTR generate 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs) of downforce.