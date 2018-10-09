autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

McLaren Senna Lowrider Rendering Is Ready to Offend

9 Oct 2018, 8:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines humor as "the mental faculty of discovering, expressing, or appreciating the ludicrous or absurdly incongruous", but if we factor in the Internet's appeal for craziness, we end up with slices of humor that can be rather difficult to digest for some. And we've brought along an example of this, one that involves the McLaren Senna.
7 photos
McLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound BattleMcLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound BattleMcLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound BattleMcLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound BattleMcLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound BattleMcLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound Battle
Out there in the real world, Woking is only set to bring 500 units of the Senna to the world. We're talking about an extreme track special that costs about three times as much as the already-majestic 720S - configuring a $1 million Senna can be considered a normal affair.

This thing is so wild out that its maximum output figure, which sits at 800 horsepower, doesn't even come close to fully describing the machine. And it's enough to zoom in on its aerodynamics to understand this.

Well, the world wide web doesn't care about that. And if you're seeking proof, look no further than the image above.

We're talking about a rendering that brings us a McLaren Senna... lowrider. The pixel play comes from Yasid Oozeear, a digital artist who constantly enjoys infuriating purists with his works. In fact, the pixel wielder took the time to drop a few thoughts on his contration: "This was spotted in Vegas today. Who is mad enough to do this to their Senna?"

Now, if the wheels on the pimped Macca seem familiar, it's probably because you've seen them on a real-world creation that might be just as wicked.

We're refering to Ken Block's Hoonicorn, a 1965 Mustang that comes with all-paw hardware and the kind of horsepower figure that would define a hypercar.

The inspiration for this render actually comes from KB's Gymkhana Seven, which saw the Hoonigan-in-Chief drifting all over the streets of LA, including sliding under a bouncing lowrider (you can check out the stunt below).

McLaren Senna McLaren rendering pic of the day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 