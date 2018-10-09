McLaren Senna Lowrider Rendering Is Ready to Offend

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines humor as "the mental faculty of discovering, expressing, or appreciating the ludicrous or absurdly incongruous", but if we factor in the Internet's appeal for craziness, we end up with slices of humor that can be rather difficult to digest for some. And we've brought along an example of this, one that involves the McLaren Senna.

7 photos



This thing is so wild out that its maximum output figure, which sits at 800 horsepower, doesn't even come close to fully describing the machine. And it's enough to zoom in on its aerodynamics to understand this.



Well, the world wide web doesn't care about that. And if you're seeking proof, look no further than the image above.



We're talking about a rendering that brings us a McLaren Senna... lowrider. The pixel play comes from



Now, if the wheels on the pimped Macca seem familiar, it's probably because you've seen them on a real-world creation that might be just as wicked.



We're refering to Ken Block's



The inspiration for this render actually comes from KB's Gymkhana Seven, which saw the Hoonigan-in-Chief drifting all over the streets of LA, including sliding under a bouncing lowrider (you can check out the stunt below).



