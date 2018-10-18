3 McLaren Senna vs. 720S Sound Battle Is Anticlimactic

McLaren Speedtail Hyper GT to Boast 18 Carat White-Gold Badge

Back in 1993, the McLaren F1 used a gold foil as a heat shield in the engine compartment. It was a touch of bling to a car that over the decades has become an iconic McLaren. 4 photos



There will be more than one feature of the Speedtail that will make the car unique, including the insanely large number personalization options the carmaker has in mind for the 106 people who said yes to the £1.75million plus taxes machine.



The carmaker will offer for instance Speedtail buyers the option of choosing emblems made from 18 carat white gold with carbon-fiber inlays. And this is only the first of several badging options to be presented before the car’s reveal next week.



Featuring the laser-etched McLaren Speedmark logo on it, the emblem has been designed by Vaughtons, a famous British jewelry house in Birmingham that also designed Olympic gold medals and the FA Cup.



“As beautiful pieces of exquisitely hand-crafted jewelry, the white-gold badges perfectly set off a car that in every way represents a new gold standard for McLaren luxury,” said in a statement McLaren’s design director Rob Melville.



“They fit perfectly with the philosophy of the Speedtail, the most luxurious car in McLaren Automotive’s portfolio, as well as paying homage to its forebear, the McLaren F1.”



The gold badge will not be the only one offered for buyers. In all two brand badges for the front and one name badge for the rear will be available, including a lacquered transfer emblem for those who worry the 100 extra grams of the gold piece could affect the car’s performances.



