Where in Outer Space Is the Tesla Roadster One Year after Launch?

5 Consumer Reports Impressed By the 2019 Ram 1500

4 Seeing Is Believing: 2019 Ram HD Tows 35,000-Pound Trailer

3 FCA Recalls 700,000 Ram Trucks for Detachable Brake Pedals and Steering Loss

1 2019 Ram Chassis Cab Tows Up To 35,220 Pounds

More on this:

Customized 2019 Ram HD Features Plenty Of Mopar Parts

Standing for motor and parts, Mopar is much obliged to dress up the 2019 Ram HD with more than 170 products. The 2500 at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show is just the tip of the iceberg, featuring the Ram Bar, LED off-road lights, off-road rock rails, rear bed step, and beadlock wheels. 4 photos



Based on the 2500 Big Horn, the one-off show truck features Blue Streak paintwork and the 6.4-liter HEMI V8. Each of the 5.0-inch LED off-road lights shines at 4,800 lumens, and the driver can operate them with the help of the auxiliary switch bank on the dashboard.



“The Mopar-modified Ram 2500 HD on display at the Chicago Auto Show is the latest example of our commitment to offering owners a full product line to choose from right at launch,” said Steve Beahm, head of Mopar and Passenger Car Brands at FCA in North America. “Whether it’s for the trail, the street or the worksite, Mopar will have more than 170 parts and accessories that provide a path to enhanced capability.”



A set of power-coated rock rails are complemented by off-road wheel flares, also developed by Mopar with the help of



Additional



Bucket-style Mopar all-weather floor mats help against water and slush while the R-A-M lettering on the brushed stainless-steel door sill guards brings the point home. Whatever you’re thinking about, Mopar has a solution for your 2019 Ram HD. The aftermarket for full-size pickup trucks is serious business in the United States, but Mopar is OEM. As expected, the high-quality parts come at a steeper price than alternatives from the aftermarket.Based on the 2500 Big Horn, the one-off show truck features Blue Streak paintwork and the 6.4-liter HEMI V8. Each of the 5.0-inch LED off-road lights shines at 4,800 lumens, and the driver can operate them with the help of the auxiliary switch bank on the dashboard.“The Mopar-modified Ram 2500 HD on display at the Chicago Auto Show is the latest example of our commitment to offering owners a full product line to choose from right at launch,” said Steve Beahm, head of Mopar and Passenger Car Brands at FCA in North America. “Whether it’s for the trail, the street or the worksite, Mopar will have more than 170 parts and accessories that provide a path to enhanced capability.”A set of power-coated rock rails are complemented by off-road wheel flares, also developed by Mopar with the help of Ram ’s product design office. Tens of thousands of hours of testing and validation have been completed, ensuring that every part in the catalog meets the current standards.Additional Mopar products not featured on the one-off truck include the trailer camera, which brings up the rear area behind the trailer as video feed on the 12-inch infotainment system. The fifth-wheel hitch and gooseneck ball are also available in a number of styles and options.Bucket-style Mopar all-weather floor mats help against water and slush while the R-A-M lettering on the brushed stainless-steel door sill guards brings the point home. Whatever you’re thinking about, Mopar has a solution for your 2019 Ram HD.