Seeing Is Believing: 2019 Ram HD Tows 35,000-Pound Trailer

4 Feb 2019, 15:27 UTC ·
In addition to the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 (410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet), the 2019 Ram HD is available with the latest Cummins inline-six turbo diesel. The 6.7-liter outputs 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet at 1,700 rpm, but there’s an even torquier Cummins available.
The high-output option is good for 400 horsepower at 2,800 rpm and 1,000 pound-feet at 1,800 rpm, figures that no competitor in the segment can match. Coupled to the 12-inch rear axle and Aisin AS69RC six-speed automatic transmission, the 3500 HD is much obliged to tow up to 35,100 pounds.

Best-in-class rating aside, how does the Ram fare in the real world? TFLTruck took one for a towing test, and as expected, the 3500 HD doesn’t break a sweat when pulling 35,000 pounds of trailer.

Rod Romain, chief engineer of the 2019 Ram HD, also demonstrates technological highlights such as the auxiliary camera that can be mounted in or behind the trailer. Then there’s the powertrain warranty for the Cummins, stretching over five years or 100,000 miles.

Manufactured at Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico, the 2019 Ram HD doesn’t have a price at the time being. Sales will kick off towards the end of February, and knowing Fiat Chrysler, pricing will go up.

When the 2019 Ram 1500 went official, the MSRP for the previous generation started at $27,295 while the newcomer kicked off at $31,795. Pricing remains unchanged to this day, and the cheapest configuration of the light-duty truck is the Tradesman Quad Cab 6’ 4” with 4x2, the Pentastar V6 eTorque mild-hybrid engine, and TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Ram HD for 2018 starts at $33,045, and as opposed to the 2019, the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 comes standard on the 2500 HD. Changing to the 6.4 should also increase the starting price, so don’t expect to get the heavy-duty workhorse on the cheap.

Come 2020, Ram is expected to premiere the Banshee 7.0-liter V8 in the Rebel TR for the 2021 model year. The 6.2-liter Hellcat version of the HEMI V8 is also coming to the Rebel TRX, which has been confirmed by FCA at the Capital Markets Day 2018.

2019 Ram HD towing ram hd Cummins Ram diesel pickup truck
