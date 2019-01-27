R2-T3 is an Awesome Star Wars Themed Tesla Model 3

4 Shaquille O'Neal Tunes His 2019 Ram 1500 With Forgiato Wheels

3 2019 Ram HD “Is the Most Powerful, Most Capable Pickup In the Segment”

More on this:

Consumer Reports Impressed By the 2019 Ram 1500

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles might not be a byword for reliability, but neither is General Motors. Even Ford has some problems with small-displacement EcoBoost engines in Europe, but when it comes to pickup trucks, FCA overshadows the competition. 7 photos



Consumer Reports bought a Big Horn (for $50,820 with options), and as expected, they like it a lot. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 feels “robust and effortless” paired to the eight-speed automatic transmission and eTorque mild-hybrid system.



Another detail that makes the Ram 1500 easy to live with is the 4WD Auto mode, which is foolproof even for customers who aren’t in the know in regard to how four-wheel-drive systems. When properly equipped, the 12,750-pound maximum towing capacity is more than enough for most people.



The power-adjustable pedals are just the tip of the iceberg as far as convenience and luxury are concerned. Depending on configuration, the Ram 1500 overshadows the F-150 Limited and



Another thing that’s not alright with the 1500 is automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Hyundai offers these two as standard on the entry-level i30 in Europe (a.k.a. Elantra GT in the United States), but Ram charges extra for both on the Big Horn.



The big-rig design of the



Offering more space, more comfort, and more technology than ever before, the Ram 1500 for the 2019 model year starts at $31,795 for the 3.6-liter Pentastar with eTorque in Tradesman flavor.



In the case of the 2019 Ram HD , the 1,000-lb.ft. Cummins turbo diesel helps the full-size workhorse tow more than any of its rivals. Payload is also impressive, but what about the light-duty Ram 1500?Consumer Reports bought a Big Horn (for $50,820 with options), and as expected, they like it a lot. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 feels “robust and effortless” paired to the eight-speed automatic transmission and eTorque mild-hybrid system.Another detail that makes the Ram 1500 easy to live with is theAuto mode, which is foolproof even for customers who aren’t in the know in regard to how four-wheel-drive systems. When properly equipped, the 12,750-pound maximum towing capacity is more than enough for most people.The power-adjustable pedals are just the tip of the iceberg as far as convenience and luxury are concerned. Depending on configuration, the Ram 1500 overshadows the F-150 Limited and Sierra Denali in this regard. On the downside, Consumer Reports doesn’t like the hard plastic on the dashboard.Another thing that’s not alright with the 1500 is automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Hyundai offers these two as standard on the entry-level i30 in Europe (a.k.a. Elantra GT in the United States), but Ram charges extra for both on the Big Horn.The big-rig design of the 1500 is complemented by probably the best ride comfort in the segment. An independent setup up front and five-link coil suspension at the rear are featured, and customers can take things further with the available air suspension. The system lowers the truck automatically by 0.6 inches on the highway, improving aerodynamics and therefore gas mileage.Offering more space, more comfort, and more technology than ever before, the Ram 1500 for the 2019 model year starts at $31,795 for the 3.6-liter Pentastar with eTorque in Tradesman flavor.