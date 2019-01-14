autoevolution

2019 Ram HD “Is the Most Powerful, Most Capable Pickup In the Segment”

14 Jan 2019, 11:08 UTC ·
Towing and payload are serious details when it comes to heavy-duty pickup trucks. For 2019, Ram blew the competition away with a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and payload capacity of 7,680 pounds.
The 2019 Ram HD in 2500 and 3500 flavors come as standard with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, but the Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel inline-six engine is the highlight. A redesigned block makes it stronger but also 60 pounds lighter than before, and output is rated at 370 horsepower plus 850 pound-feet of torque.

An Aisin-developed automatic with six forward gears is exclusive to the Cummins while the HEMI (410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet) is paired to the TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed transmission with more than 40 shift maps.

When equipped with 4WD, both models ship with a part-time transfer case from BorgWarner. Redesigned front and rear axles promise “industry-leading payload and towing capacities” along with minimal NVH. If you were wondering, the 3500 comes with a 12-inch rear axle.

“We’ve surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems, and our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we’ve ever built,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram.

As far as the 3500 is concerned, the back-up sensors designed to cover the added width of dual rear wheels are described as a first in the segment. More than 100 safety and security systems are available, including automatic emergency braking and emergency trailer brakes.

The Power Wagon soldiers on as well, flaunting a lift kit, off-road suspension, locking front and rear differentials, a disconnecting sway bar, and 12,000-pound winch. Of course, the range-topping touchscreen infotainment system measures 12 inches in diagonal and knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that production would be handled by the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico. The Cummins powertrain is backed by a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.

