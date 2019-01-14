2019 Ram HD “Is the Most Powerful, Most Capable Pickup In the Segment”

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

Towing and payload are serious details when it comes to heavy-duty pickup trucks. For 2019, Ram blew the competition away with a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. 68 photos



An Aisin-developed automatic with six forward gears is exclusive to the Cummins while the HEMI (410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet) is paired to the TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed transmission with more than 40 shift maps.



When equipped with 4WD , both models ship with a part-time transfer case from BorgWarner. Redesigned front and rear axles promise “industry-leading payload and towing capacities” along with minimal NVH. If you were wondering, the 3500 comes with a 12-inch rear axle.



“We’ve surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems, and our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we’ve ever built,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram.



As far as the 3500 is concerned, the back-up sensors designed to cover the added width of dual rear wheels are described as a first in the segment. More than 100 safety and security systems are available, including automatic emergency braking and emergency trailer brakes.



