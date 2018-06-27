Ford 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine Could Face Class Action Lawsuit

Stop me if you heard this one before, but Ford continues to promote the 1.0-liter EcoBoost as one of the best engines in its respective segment. The numerous accolades the mill received over the years managed to cement the status of the three-cylinder powerplant, but if you had driven one, you know it could be better.

In March 2015, British owners of cars with the 1.0-liter plant were notified by a service action caused by the coolant hose. The hose in question is prone to fail at high temperatures on vehicles manufactured between October 2011 and October 2013, and to date, more than 86 percent of those vehicles were fixed.



Before the Ford Motor Company’s European division issued the recall, owners had to pay £8,000 to replace the engine as a consequence of utter and catastrophic failure. In some cases, vehicles have caught fire, and that’s not excusable at all.



Louise O’Riordan is the owner of one such car, and when her Focus failed, “Ford initially only agreed to partially cover the repair costs - up to a maximum of 60 percent.”



“There are people all over the country who have experienced life-threatening engine failure and subsequently been treated terribly by Ford. I have heard many stories of people’s health being affected because of the stress of trying to recover a few thousand pounds. That is a lot of money to anybody. Ford is a multi-billion pound company; it should be ashamed of itself,” she told Daily Mail. And she has a point.



Following Louise’s experience with Ford over the inherent fault of the



