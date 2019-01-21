Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate

5 Ram Teams Up With Mopar For SEMA-bound Concept Trucks

2 Shaquille O'Neal Tunes His 2019 Ram 1500 With Forgiato Wheels

1 2019 Ram HD “Is the Most Powerful, Most Capable Pickup In the Segment”

More on this:

2019 Ram HD Sport Package Showcased At Boston Auto Show

Already revealed in Limited and Power Wagon flavors, the 2019 Ram HD is much obliged to add the Sport Package to the list of optional extras. Available on the Big Horn, Lone Star, and Laramie trim levels on both the 2500 and 3500, the pack includes Piano Black accents, a black headliner, and an all-black interior. 70 photos



All cabin and powertrain configurations are available with the Sport Package, including the 3500 with the 1,000-lb.ft. Cummins turbo diesel. In this flavor, the Ram 3500 HD for the 2019 model year blasts the competition with a maximum towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds.



Ram claims the Limited also happens to be the most luxurious full-size



The most interior space and most capability off the beaten path come courtesy of the Mega Cab and Power Wagon. As if these accolades weren’t enough, Ram also threw all the latest driver-assist and safety technologies at the 2500 HD and 3500 HD for the 2019 model year.



Heavy-duty models are no longer available with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Powertrain options now start with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers who choose the



Pricing hasn’t been published at the time of writing, but chances are Ram will charge more greenback for the all-new 2500 HD and 3500 HD. The previous generation starts at $33,045 and $34,445, respectively. The Chassis Cab, meanwhile, will set you back $34,345 excluding destination and delivery. The monochromatic design theme of the Sport is complemented by 12 exterior colors, including Diamond Black Crystal, Billet Silver, and Patriot Blue. Of course, even the grille surround, door handles, and bumper are finished in the body’s color.All cabin and powertrain configurations are available with the Sport Package, including the 3500 with the 1,000-lb.ft. Cummins turbo diesel. In this flavor, the Ram 3500 HD for the 2019 model year blasts the competition with a maximum towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds.Ram claims the Limited also happens to be the most luxurious full-size pickup truck in the heavy-duty segment, featuring real wood, real leather, and the 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system. Ride and handling are up there too, thanks in part to the auto-level air suspension and multi-link, coil-spring rear suspension.The most interior space and most capability off the beaten path come courtesy of the Mega Cab and Power Wagon. As if these accolades weren’t enough, Ram also threw all the latest driver-assist and safety technologies at the 2500 HD and 3500 HD for the 2019 model year.Heavy-duty models are no longer available with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Powertrain options now start with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers who choose the Cummins are treated to a six-speed gearbox, developed by Allison for heavy-duty applications.Pricing hasn’t been published at the time of writing, but chances are Ram will charge more greenback for the all-new 2500 HD and 3500 HD. The previous generation starts at $33,045 and $34,445, respectively. The Chassis Cab, meanwhile, will set you back $34,345 excluding destination and delivery.