2020 GMC Sierra HD Looks Predictable, Comes With Lots Of Tech

23 Jan 2019
Not even a week passed since GMC dropped the teaser for the 2020 Sierra HD, and here it is! The heavy-duty brother of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is just as capable in terms of towing capacity, with the rating “well in excess of 30,000 pounds.”
Neither GMC or the golden bowtie released the actual figure, but there’s one problem with their claim to heavy-duty pickup truck stardom. That problem would be the 2019 Ram HD, capable of towing up to 35,100 pounds in conjunction with a payload capacity of up to 7,680 pounds.

Customers willing to pay big bucks for the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo diesel can expect 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, along with a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission with closer gear spacing for optimal engine range at all times. A new gasoline V8 is also in the pipeline, but GMC isn’t willing to go further into detail at this point.

To be produced at the Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan as part of a $1.5 billion investment in the next generation of heavy-duty trucks from General Motors, the 2020 Sierra HD features the ProGrade Trailering system with no fewer than 15 available camera views.

The segment-exclusive 15” head-up display is another highlight, along with the Rear Camera Mirror and MultiPro six-function tailgate. GMC makes a case for best-in-class headroom and legroom for the front passenger and driver, applicable to the Crew Cab body style.

Those who plan on taking the Sierra HD off the beaten track are recommended to take a look at the AT4 Crew Cab, available in 2500 and 3500 flavors with a single-rear-wheel setup. In addition to the off-road visual makeover, the Rancho shock absorbers, Eaton locking rear differential, and Traction Select System with Off-Road Mode sure come in handy.

Coming late summer 2019, pricing for the 2020 GMC Sierra HD will be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 2019 model year starts at $38,200 and $40,800, respectively, excluding destination and delivery. For the Denali and its extended list of standard equipment, prepare to pay closer to 60,000 Washingtons.
