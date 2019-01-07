Mark Reuss Named President of General Motors

General Motors, the only carmaker of the former Detroit Big Three to continue its struggle for recovery following the financial crisis of the late 2000s, announced a new step at the end of last week meant to put it on a new path in the years ahead.

GM even got its hands on a new company tasked with designing its autonomous cars, Mark Reuss, one of the company’s long-lasting executives, was appointed in the first days of the year to the position of president of GM.Until recently the man in charge of product development for GM, Reuss took over Cadillac in June last year, and is the man partially responsible for the current model offensive planned by GM’s luxury division.“Mark’s global operational experience, deep product knowledge, and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our current business, take advantage of growth opportunities and further define the future of personal mobility,” said in a statement GM CEO Mary Barra.“Mark has played a critical role in leading the development of the company’s award-winning vehicles while transitioning his team to prepare for growing electrification and autonomous technologies.”In November last year, as part of its decade-long revitalization plan, GM announced the closure of three production plants in North America - Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Canada, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit and Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio.Together with other cost-cutting measures, these closures are meant to decrease the amount of money spent by the company by $4.5 billion and a lower capital expenditure annual run rate of $1.5 billion by the end of 2020.The main focus of the reinvented GM, apart from the line of cars that have survived these past ten years - Buick , Cadillac, Chevrolet , and GMC -, will be the launch of both electric and autonomous vehicles in the years ahead.GM even got its hands on a new company tasked with designing its autonomous cars, Cruise , which already attracted billions in investments, including from Japanese carmaker Honda.