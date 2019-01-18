2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali Teased, Expected To Debut In Chicago

autoevolution
Following Chevrolet with the all-new Silverado HD, GMC prepares to take the veil off the Sierra HD for the 2020 model year. Refreshed from the ground up, the heavy-duty pickup reveals the design of the LED headlights and chrome garnishing on the grille in the first teaser photo released by the General Motors-owned brand.
As expected, there are obvious similarities between the heavy- and light-duty Sierra as far as styling is concerned. Where it matters, the Sierra HD will borrow the high-strength frame and oily bits from the Chevrolet half-brother. Estimated time of arrival? Most likely on February 7th at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

What GMC teased here appears to be the Denali, which is the most luxurious trim level available. Over at Chevrolet, the Silverado HD High Country is the nearest equivalent. Two new powertrains are in the offing, starting with “an all-new gasoline engine with direct injection mated to a six-speed transmission.”

Customers who plan to tow on a regular basis are better off with a dually specified with the Duramax V8 turbo diesel, packing 910 pound-feet of torque and a heavy-duty Allison transmission with 10 speeds. Like the Silverado HD, the Sierra HD promises “significant increases in towing and payload capabilities.”

Ignoring Ford and the F-Series Super Duty for a moment, the Sierra HD has to prove itself against the 2019 Ram HD presented a few days ago. Described as the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment, the contender from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is much obliged to tow 35,100 pounds. Payload capacity? That would be 7,680 pounds, thank you!

The current generation of the Sierra HD starts at $34,940 in the United States. The 3500 HD is capable of towing up to 23,300 pounds, with payload rated at 7,153 pounds. For the Denali, prepare at least $56,345 for the 2500 HD (excluding destination and delivery).

Similar to the Silverado HD, the Sierra HD is produced by General Motors in Flint, Michigan right next to the engine plant. No fewer than 3,300 hourly and 274 salaried workers are employed at the facility located on 3100 Van Slyke Road.
