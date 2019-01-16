2 Women Twerk on The Roof of Speeding SUV on St. Louis Highway

More on this:

1 17-Year-Old Girl Predictably Crashes While Doing The Bird Box Challenge

2 Teen Girl Steals Police Cruiser After Cops Leave Keys Inside, Crashes

3 Australian Mother Drives Off With 4YO Son on The Roof Rack, Kid Has a Blast

4 Jay Leno Turns His Airplane & Classic Car Garage Into Kitten Wonderland For Xmas

5 Here Are The Dumbest Reasons People Called For an Ambulance in 2018