autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2 Women Twerk on The Roof of Speeding SUV on St. Louis Highway

16 Jan 2019, 11:12 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When you must twerk, personal safety seems to be of no consequence – at least to 2 women, another female passenger and the driver of a GMC Yukon XL riding down a busy St. Louis highway.
8 photos
2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition2016 GMC Yukon SLT Premium Edition
Jackie Friedhoff was on her way from work when she noticed the most peculiar scene on the busy I-64, right after she passed the St. Louis Science Center. She took out her phone and caught it on camera, posting it then on Facebook with the caption, “Leaving work today & see this......No comment.”

The video shows 2 women riding on the roof of the SUV, while another is filming them from inside. They bump, grind and drop it low, and they do it for quite some time, as the third one is shouting words of encouragement from the relative safety of her passenger seat – though she too is perched outside the window, so she’s clearly not wearing her seatbelt.

When they have enough footage, the passenger goes back inside and the women on the roof climb inside the (still moving) vehicle through one of the back windows. By the way they move, they seem to have been around the block a few times – as regards twerking on moving vehicles, that is.

Friedhoff tells KSDK that she didn’t call the police when she noticed what the women were doing, thinking it would be better if she posted the footage to social media. This way, she assumed, the women would be identified more quickly.

That was a huge mistake on her part, the St. Louis Police Department says in a statement to the same media outlet. Whenever passengers or drivers notice reckless behavior of any type on the road, they should call 911 without a moment’s hesitation. Leave the posting to Facebook or other platforms for later.

“They could fall off of the car and cause other drivers to wreck,” the police statement says. “It's a dangerous situation for themselves and other drivers! They could fall off and create a fatal accident. We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive.”

Police are now trying to identify the twerkers, the passenger and the driver of the Yukon.

GMC GMC Yukon XL SUV fail police Twerk St. Louis
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 