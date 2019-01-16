2 Women Twerk on The Roof of Speeding SUV on St. Louis Highway

When you must twerk, personal safety seems to be of no consequence – at least to 2 women, another female passenger and the driver of a GMC Yukon XL riding down a busy St. Louis highway.
Jackie Friedhoff was on her way from work when she noticed the most peculiar scene on the busy I-64, right after she passed the St. Louis Science Center. She took out her phone and caught it on camera, posting it then on Facebook with the caption, “Leaving work today & see this......No comment.”
The video shows 2 women riding on the roof of the SUV, while another is filming them from inside. They bump, grind and drop it low, and they do it for quite some time, as the third one is shouting words of encouragement from the relative safety of her passenger seat – though she too is perched outside the window, so she’s clearly not wearing her seatbelt.
When they have enough footage, the passenger goes back inside and the women on the roof climb inside the (still moving) vehicle through one of the back windows. By the way they move, they seem to have been around the block a few times – as regards twerking on moving vehicles, that is.
Friedhoff tells KSDK that she didn’t call the police when she noticed what the women were doing, thinking it would be better if she posted the footage to social media. This way, she assumed, the women would be identified more quickly.
That was a huge mistake on her part, the St. Louis Police Department says in a statement to the same media outlet. Whenever passengers or drivers notice reckless behavior of any type on the road, they should call 911 without a moment’s hesitation. Leave the posting to Facebook or other platforms for later.
“They could fall off of the car and cause other drivers to wreck,” the police statement says. “It's a dangerous situation for themselves and other drivers! They could fall off and create a fatal accident. We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive.”
Police are now trying to identify the twerkers, the passenger and the driver of the Yukon.
