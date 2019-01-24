2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn Features Real Wood, Leather, Steel Trim

SpaceX Crew Dragon Readies for Static Fire Test Ahead of Maiden Voyage

Following the Sport Package , Ram is much obliged to go into further detail about the Laramie Longhorn in heavy-duty flavor. A full-size pickup truck with a Southwestern theme, this Ram features “real wood, leather, and steel trim.” 13 photos



Beyond this PR talk, there’s no denying the Laramie Longhorn feels luxurious inside thanks to the authenticity of the materials. Design is a different thing, and this applies to the two-tone color options that include correlating RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers, fender flares, and lower panels.



“The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details - including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats - than any other truck in the segment,” said Reid Bigland, head honcho of Ram. “Yet as hard-working heavy-duty trucks, the



Depending on configuration, the 3500 is much obliged to tow 35,100 pounds. Payload is on another level too, with Ram quoting 7,680 pounds. This capability was made possible by the improved design of the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel, churning out 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) without breaking a sweat.



The engineers decided to discontinue the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 for the all-new Ram HD, leaving the 6.4 as the entry-level engine option. Curiously enough, it’s the HEMI that has more horsepower (410 compared to 400 for the Cummins).



Now that we’ve covered the oily bits, it’s worth highlighting that



