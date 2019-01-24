autoevolution
2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn Features Real Wood, Leather, Steel Trim

Following the Sport Package, Ram is much obliged to go into further detail about the Laramie Longhorn in heavy-duty flavor. A full-size pickup truck with a Southwestern theme, this Ram features “real wood, leather, and steel trim.”
The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned brand even goes to declare the Laramie Longhorn “is the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks.” The thing is, Limited sits at the top of the range, with the Power Wagon in between.

Beyond this PR talk, there’s no denying the Laramie Longhorn feels luxurious inside thanks to the authenticity of the materials. Design is a different thing, and this applies to the two-tone color options that include correlating RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers, fender flares, and lower panels.

“The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details - including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats - than any other truck in the segment,” said Reid Bigland, head honcho of Ram. “Yet as hard-working heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 give maximum effort all day, every day with confidence.”

Depending on configuration, the 3500 is much obliged to tow 35,100 pounds. Payload is on another level too, with Ram quoting 7,680 pounds. This capability was made possible by the improved design of the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel, churning out 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) without breaking a sweat.

The engineers decided to discontinue the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 for the all-new Ram HD, leaving the 6.4 as the entry-level engine option. Curiously enough, it’s the HEMI that has more horsepower (410 compared to 400 for the Cummins).

Now that we’ve covered the oily bits, it’s worth highlighting that Ram makes a case for class-exclusive safety with the heavy-duty lineup. Many of these features were transplanted from the 2019 Ram 1500, including the premium LED lamps with an adaptive front-lighting system.

On that note, care to guess how much further the marketing drivel can go? Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “the best riding, handling, and towing ever, with an emphasis on comfort and confidence.” While we can't argue with that, a little modesty wouldn't have hurt.
