2019 Ram 1500 Trolls GMC Back With Multifunction Tailgate

11 photos After losing the heavy-duty pickup wars to General Motors in regard to towing capacity, Ram takes a jab at GMC with the Multifunction Tailgate at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The thing is, Ram continues to make marketing blunders by describing the option as “unique among all pickups.”



Priced at $995 and available on all Ram 1500 models regardless of configuration, the Multifunction Tailgate can be complemented by a retractable center step for an additional $295. And yes, pointless features like these make light-duty workhorses more expensive than ever before.



It would be particularly funny to imagine a Ram salesman trying his best to convince the customer to opt for both features, but on the other hand, don’t forget there are plenty of people who fall for such bamboozling. Tricked-out tailgate or not, the bed of the 2019 Ram 1500 has the same length, width, and cargo capacity.



The RamBox cargo management system is far more useful, consisting of two storage bins integrated into the bed rails. In addition to being weatherproof and lockable, the RamBox further sweetens the deal with a 115-volt, 400-watt outlet.



Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand, says the “Multifunction Tailgate is intuitive to operate, and owners will find it immediately useful. Combined with Ram’s class-exclusive RamBox feature and new tailgate step, we’re taking



A spray-in bedliner is also included, and each door of the 60/40-split tailgate can be opened 88 degrees. The 2,000-pound load rating mirrors that of the bone-stock tailgate.



Looking at the bigger picture, the



