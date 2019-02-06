FCA Recalls 700,000 Ram Trucks for Detachable Brake Pedals and Steering Loss

Drivers of trucks manufactured by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles need to make room in their schedule this spring for a trip to the nearest dealer, after the company announced it will be recalling well over 700,000 of its Ram vehicles to fix a number of issues.

70 photos



FCA has found that is some cases, when the pedals are moved to the rear-most position, the integrity of the brake-pedal assembly may be compromised. As a result, the brake pedal may detach.



The company says it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this fault, but asks all of its customers to stop using the feature until the problem is resolved.



The second recall notice is meant for 573,876 American owners of 2013-2017



In this case, a defect with the steering-linkage configuration can cause a part to detach and can lead to the loss of steering.



FCA admits being aware of one potentially related injury and eight potentially related accidents.



In both cases, customers will be notified of the recall. For the brake pedal issue, one-third of the trucks affected “are in dealer hands and will be remedied before delivery to customers.”



Those affected by the steering issue will “be advised when they may schedule service.”



As usual when it comes to recalls, any operation needed to fix the problems will be conducted free of charge.



