2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Features Best-In-Class Towing Capacity

Pricing will be released towards the end of spring, with sales kicking off in the summer. For reference, the 2019 Rated at 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, the eight-cylinder engine can manage up to 35,500 pounds. A 10-speed Allison automatic transmission comes standard, and Chevrolet is much obliged to throw in the Power Take Off package.What’s Power Take Off? According to Chevrolet , it’s an option “for customers powering other equipment with their trucks on the job site.” Because it’s engine-driven rather than turbine-driven, the PTO can be used even when the Silverado 3500 HD with the Duramax is idling.“We set out to make the best heavy-duty trucks on the market, bar none,” explains Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer of the Silverado HD. “We increased towing capabilities across the line, not just for dually buyers. We added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views, to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper.”Customers who prefer the 2500 with a gasoline-fueled engine are offered a 6.6-liter V8 with direct injection and a six-speed automatic transmission. This powerplant develops 401 ponies and 464 pound-feet of torque, representing an 11 and 22 percent increase compared to the Vortec 6.0-liter with VVT and FlexFuel E85.On 4x4 models, the Autotrac active two-speed transfer case allows the driver to run the truck in 4 Auto. The system shifts between two- and four-wheel drive based on road and driving conditions, offering additional peace of mind.Creature comforts also include the BedStep and CornerSteps, designed to hold size-12 boots and up to 500 pounds. The larger cabin of the Crew Cab adds approximately 3 inches in overall length, translating to superior legroom for both the front and rear passengers.Pricing will be released towards the end of spring, with sales kicking off in the summer. For reference, the 2019 Silverado HD starts at $37,600 and the 3500 costs $40,300 excluding destination freight charge.