2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Available With Hydra-Matic 10L80

The lightweight forged aluminum wheels are wrapped in summer-only Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, delivering up to 1.10 g in the corners. These wheels and dampers, along with thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to a curb weight reduction of more than 50 pounds compared to the ZL1 Coupe. Known as the 10R80 in the Ford Mustang, this 10-speed automatic transmission features an overall gear ratio spread of 7.39 for improved efficiency at highway speeds. The smaller steps between each ratio, on the other hand, maximize the engine’s power under acceleration.And what an engine! The LT4 in the Camaro ZL1 is the 6.2-liter small-block V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger serving as the icing on the cake. Output is rated at 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet, with torque peaking at 3,600 rpm. As ever, a six-speed manual transmission is standard.Customers who want the 10L80 have to spend $1,595 for this transmission on top of $7,500 for the 1LE Track Performance Package. For MY 2019, the Camaro ZL1 starts at $62,000 minus $500 for a cash allowance plus $1,700 for the gas-guzzler tax and $995 for destination.“Adding an automatic transmission is another example of the Camaro portfolio delivering what customers want. This ultimate 1LE is another appealing option that is true to its racing heritage,” declared Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing.Mark Dickens, who serves as the chief engineer of the Camaro after Al Oppenheiser headed to the EV program of General Motors, makes a case for “unique Track Mode calibrations. You may not be a professional race car driver, but now you can shift like one.”Thankfully enough, the ZL1 1LE comes with the pre-facelift front fascia. Aerodynamic optimizations include air deflectors, dive planes, and the flowtie badge. Adjustable suspension is standard, featuring Multimatic DSSV dampers and height adjustments for the front axle. The stabilizer bar at the rear, meanwhile, offers three-way adjustability.The lightweight forged aluminum wheels are wrapped in summer-only Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, delivering up to 1.10 g in the corners. These wheels and dampers, along with thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to a curb weight reduction of more than 50 pounds compared to the ZL1 Coupe.