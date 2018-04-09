2019 Chevrolet Camaro Facelift Revealed, SS Adds 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Revised for the 2018 model year, the Mustang looks great despite the polarizing front fascia. Yours truly isn’t a fan of it, but all in all, the exterior design is original, cohesive, and contemporary. Chevrolet, on the other hand, made a blunder of the 2019 Camaro, which is a mish-mash of 2000s General Motors and FCA styling.
First of all, let’s start with the front-end design. Doesn’t the Camaro have a little bit of Dodge Charger to it, referring to the pre-2015 refresh? As for the taillamps, it’s hard not to put them in the same bag as other General Motors vehicles from the 2000s.
Regardless of how the front and rear ends are described, the two are miles apart in terms of design. The interior is light on upgrades, boasting new ambient lighting and the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with available satellite navigation. The 2SS and ZL1 trim levels, meanwhile, come with a rear camera mirror as standard.
Going on sale later this year, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will be available in 1LE specification for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Joining the V6, SS, and ZL1 1LE, the Turbo 1LE features the following: six-speed manual, FE3 suspension with larger front and rear stabilizer bars, specific tuning for the dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints, Brembo brakes with performance pads, Driver Mode Selector with Track Mode and Competition Mode, flat-bottom steering wheel, “nearly 50/50 weight balance,” and summer-only 20-inch tires.
Benchmarked against the Honda Civic Type R, the Camaro Turbo 1LE develops 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. There’s no word on the outputs for the V6 and V8s at the present moment. What we do know about the SS, however, is that it comes with the flowtie open bowtie grille badge and air curtains. And the 10-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, with non-V8 models relying on the eight-speeder we all know and love.
The RS Apperance Package, which is available on the LT trim level, adds polished-black paint on the grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, LED headlamps and signature light bar, rear aerodynamic diffuser, and redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels.
There’s no word on pricing for the time being, but the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro shouldn’t differ too much from the 2018 model year. A quick look through the configurator reveals a starting price of $26,900, with the range-topping ZL1 starting at $62,495. Go for the ZL1 Track Performance Package, and you’re looking at an additional $7,500.
“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” commented Steve Majoros, marketing director for the Cars and Crossovers division at Chevrolet. “It’s a performer with few competitors and a pillar of Chevrolet’s energized car lineup."
