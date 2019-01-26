2019 Corvette Drivers Series Revealed In Four Flavors

As we wait for Chevrolet to reveal the C8 Corvette, the C7 for the 2019 model year adds no fewer than four special editions which honor Corvette Racing drivers. The Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, and Antonio Garcia come in Elkhart Lake Blue, Shadow Gray, Arctic White, and Racing Yellow.
All of them feature go-faster decals, be it racing stripes or the stinger stripe combined with hash marks on the front fenders. Only the Oliver Gavin comes with Adrenaline Red upholstery while the others feature Jet Black throughout the cabin.
Red brake calipers, contrasting stitching, and black wheels complement the Grand Sport-based models, offered on the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trim levels. Each edition comes with a driver-specific plaque, and the 3LT levels up to carbon-fiber trim for the interior.
“Customers can select the version of their favorite Corvette Racing driver or simply choose the one with the color and graphics that appeals the most to them,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “Like the drivers they represent, each special edition is a winner.”
The 19x10- and 20x12-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport run-flat summer tires, developed to maximize the car’s potential in the twisties. As expected, an electronic limited-slip differential and magnetic ride control come standard. The Z07 package is also available, adding larger carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires.
Care to guess how much these babies cost? The Corvette Drivers Series is listed as a package in the Chevrolet configurator, adding $4,995 over the starting price of the 1LT and 2LT. In the case of the Grand Touring 3LT, make that $5,995.
Similar to the race-winning C7.R, the Drivers Series takes its mojo from a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8. The small-block engine is rated at 460 horsepower, and to bring the point home, the LT1 relies on dry-sump lubrication to support high-performance track driving.
